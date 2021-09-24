Motivated WHS finishes off D’ville

Daily Light report

Dropping a set to the Duncanville Pantherettes seemed to ignite a spark in the Waxahachie Lady Indians on their home floor, as they powered to a 25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12 match victory on Tuesday evening at Mike Turner Gymnasium in District 11-6A volleyball play.

The Lady Indians (24-13, 4-1) remain in a three-way second-place tie in the district standings, level with Waco Midway and DeSoto and trailing only Mansfield High. WHS will take its shot at the Lady Tigers next week.

Jh’Kyah Head finished with 16 kills to lead WHS against Duncanville, while Mia Sanchez added 10 kills and Amber Morgan contributed nine. Brooklyn Baskin served five aces, Savannah Johnson had two blocks and Rylee Robinson shoveled seven times in the victory.

Head’s kill closed out the first set on a winning note for the Lady Indians, but a team lull in the second set allowed Duncanville to square the match at 1-1. Undaunted, the Tribe closed out strong, dominating the next two sets to close out the match.

The Lady Indians were set to host Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday evening.

The coming week — and indeed, the next five matches in all — should go a long way toward telling the tale of WHS’ district championship aspirations as they face the top two other contenders on the road.

They will begin a run of four consecutive road contests as they travel to Mansfield High on Tuesday and to Class 6A No. 21-ranked DeSoto next Friday, with each match starting at 5:30 p.m.

Their next home match at the Mike will be a big one on Oct. 12 against Waco Midway, the only team to beat WHS in district play to date.