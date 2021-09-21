Lady Indians suffer first loop setback

Daily Light report

HEWITT — A long road trip to Midway turned into a longer ride home on Friday night as the host Lady Panthers handed the Waxahachie Lady Indians their first District 11-6A loss of the season, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.

The match started well enough for the Lady Indians as they won the first set. After falling behind 4-1 early, a Tionna Owens block gave the team a spark. Later in the set, a Savannah Johnson block and a Brooklyn Baskin ace set up a surge that put WHS on their way to taking the set, with kills by Owens and Amber Morgan capping it off.

The Lady Indians led in the second set 15-7 following a Morgan block, but from there Midway threw a switch and stormed back to level the match at a set apiece. The rest of the match was hard-fought, with the Lady Panthers prevailing.

WHS (22-13, 2-1) dropped into a four-way tie for second place in what promises to be a grim battle for four playoff spots in District 11-6A. Mansfield remains the lone unbeaten in the district at 3-0, with the Lady Indians knotted with Midway, Duncanville and DeSoto headed into Tuesday night’s play.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Duncanville on Tuesday evening at Mike Turner Gymnasium. They will stay home to face Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday evening.