Volleyball roundup: Heritage gets back on track

Daily Light report

The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (17-18, 1-1) bounced back from last week’s streak-ending match loss on Friday afternoon with a dominant straight-set match win against 4A No. 15 Ferris at home, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14, in District 11-4A action.

The Jags were scheduled to visit Life Waxahachie on Tuesday. They will host Venus on Friday and will travel to expansion team Frisco Emerson on Sept. 28 as they have a district bye.

The Lady Jackets (17-3, 1-1) were slated to host No. 20 Godley on Tuesday. They will entertain Life on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

MHS def. Corsicana 3-0

The 5A No. 16-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers (24-7, 3-0) kept the train rolling on Friday evening with a 3-0 Senior Night sweep against Corsicana.

Kenna Buchanan had 13 saves in the win, while Kennedy King had six kills and three aces. Jenna McMichael had 11 digs, Uryah Guevara had four total blocks and Kayli Rector finished with 21 assists.

Midlothian was slated to travel to Waco University on Tuesday. On Friday they will host the Cleburne Lady Jackets and will have an open date on Tuesday to prepare for a tough road match against Joshua on Oct. 1 that will wrap up the initial leg of district play.

The Lady Panthers moved up four notches in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A volleyball poll.

Maypearl def. Madison 3-0

DALLAS — Friday’s District 9-3A match was not for the squeamish as the Maypearl Lady Panthers crushed Dallas Madison, 25-2, 25-2, 25-6 to stay perfect in the district.

The Lady Panthers served a total of 35 aces, with Tatem Dodson amassing 11 aces and eight digs and Courtney Spear eight aces along with 10 assists. Sophomore Addyson Crouch had six kills, Lex Berryman finished with four blocks, and Haleigh Arterberry added five kills.

Maypearl (18-10, 4-0) was scheduled to host Grandview on Tuesday. They will also host Dallas A+ Academy on Friday at 5 p.m.

Italy def. Itasca 3-0

ITALY — The Lady Gladiators used a combined team effort to coast past Itasca, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13, on Friday night in a District 15-2A match at Gladiator Coliseum.

Sadie Hinz and Keri Scott each recorded six kills for Italy (10-3, 3-0), and Cadence Hopgood had four kills and two blocks. Scott added a team-high eight digs and Brooklyn Steinmetz wound up with 18 assists.

The Lady Gladiators were set to host Avalon on Tuesday evening. They will travel to Morgan on Friday for a 4 p.m. first serve.

OCS def. Dallas Covenant 3-1

OVILLA — The Lady Eagles were pushed to four sets by Dallas Covenant on Thursday night, but prevailed 25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21 for their 20th win of the season.

Freshman Sophie Henry dominated the match with 18 kills and four blocks for the Lady Eagles. Five players reached double digits in digs: Jadyn White with 24, Gabi Noice with 19, Zoey Hensley with 16, Maddie Remek with 12 and London Upchurch with 11. Upchurch also had 30 assists in the win.

The Lady Eagles (20-7-2) were scheduled to host Plano Coram Deo on Tuesday. They will be off this weekend and will return to the court at Dallas First Baptist next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.