Lady Indians sweep Cedar Hill at home

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians took advantage of the friendly home environs of Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday night as they swept all three sets over Cedar Hill, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14, to stay perfect in District 11-6A volleyball play.

The Lady Indians (22-12, 2-0) got off to a strong start in the first set with dominating net play by senior Jh’Kyah Head and junior Amber Morgan as well as a block by sophomore Tionna Owens.

In the second set, Owens, junior Savannah Johnson and sophomore Hannah Morgan got into the act with a block each, and a block by Head gave the Lady Indians the set-clinching point. Senior captain Brooklyn Baskin’s ace on the final point of the third set completed the sweep.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel to Waco Midway on Friday evening. They will return home to take on Duncanville on Tuesday with the varsity match beginning at 5:30 p.m.

WHS, 6A No. 20-ranked DeSoto and Mansfield High entered Friday’s games as the only teams left in 11-6A undefeated in district play. A midterm exam awaits the Lady Indians at the end of this month when they will travel to those two schools back-to back: at Mansfield on Sept. 28 and at DeSoto on Oct. 1 to end the first half of the district schedule.