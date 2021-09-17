Volleyball roundup: No. 20 MHS handles Red Oak

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Round one of the rivalry series between Red Oak and Midlothian went to the visiting Lady Panthers on Tuesday evening, as the Class 5A No. 20-ranked Lady Panthers won in three sets, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 in a District 14-5A match.

Junior Kenna Buchanan led MHS (23-7, 2-0) with 16 kills. Senior Killian Armstrong added 10 kills, two blocks and five aces, sophomore Angelina Masojc had nine kills and junior Jenna McMichael had 25 digs. Junior Karli Rector finished with 18 assists and freshman Lilian Garay had 15 assists.

For Red Oak (11-19, 1-1), junior Gracie Lee once again led the attack with 15 kills and three blocks. Makinzie Taplin had 16 assists, 11 digs and an ace; Kennedy Washington added eight kills; Mizani McKellar recorded a dozen digs; and Alayna Ryan-Guerrero had 12 assists for the Lady Hawks.

Midlothian was scheduled to entertain Corsicana for Senior Night on Friday evening, and will travel to Waco University for a 6:30 p.m. first serve on Tuesday.

Red Oak, meanwhile, was set to travel to Joshua to take on the Lady Owls on Friday evening. They will host Ennis on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Godley def. Heritage 3-0

GODLEY — All streaks must come to an end, and Heritage High School suffered its first district setback since 2017 on Tuesday as the Godley Lady Wildcats beat the Jaguars, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16 in a District 11-4A showdown.

The Jags’ district win streak ended at 33 matches in a row, going back to a 3-2 loss to state tournament-bound Glen Rose in the 2017 regular-season finale.

HHS (16-18, 1-1) was slated for another tough match on Friday afternoon against Ferris at home. The Lady Yellowjackets (17-4, 1-0) stepped out of district play on Tuesday and easily handled Dallas Roosevelt, winning in three identical sets, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12.

The Jags will travel to Life Waxahachie on Tuesday, with first serve set for 6 p.m.

Maypearl def. Keene 3-0

KEENE — Haleigh Arterberry had nine kills and three blocks as the Maypearl Lady Panthers stayed in a first-place tie atop District 9-3A with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Keene on Tuesday night.

Victoria Southerland added seven kills, nine digs and five aces, while Tatem Dodson also served five aces and chipped in with nine digs. Zoe Huskins finished with five blocks, Lex Berryman with four blocks, MacKenzie Pudgurney had nine digs, Courtney Spear had 13 assists and Addison Allen had 10 digs.

The Lady Panthers (17-10, 3-0) were scheduled to visit Dallas Madison on Friday evening. They will host rival Grandview on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to decide the early driver’s seat in the district race.

Italy def. Covington 3-1

COVINGTON — The Lady Gladiators were denied a sweep in the third set, but finished out strong in a 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10 match victory over Covington on Tuesday night.

Cadence Hopgood had 13 kills, two blocks and two aces to lead Italy, while Keri Scott added 11 kills, 16 digs and an ace. Brooklyn Steinmetz finished with 34 assists, Ella Hudson recorded 24 digs and Sadie Hinz had two blocks.

The Lady Gladiators (9-3, 2-0) were scheduled to host Itasca at 4 p.m. They will host Avalon at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

OCS def. Reicher 3-0

WACO — Sophie Henry and Jadyn White each had eight kills, and London Upchurch added seven kills and 18 assists as Ovilla Christian swept Waco Reicher Catholic on Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles recorded 16 aces, with Jacinda Lopez serving five and Gabi Noice and Maddie Remek each serving four. Noice had 22 digs, while White finished with 21 and Upchurch and Zoey Hensley with 16 digs apiece.

OCS (19-7-2) hosted Dallas Covenant on Tuesday night. They will take on Duncanville on Saturday at 3 p.m. and will host Plano Coram Deo on Tuesday.