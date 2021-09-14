Lady Indians rout Waco in 11-6A opener

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie High School volleyball team opened their pursuit of a 20th straight playoff qualification on a winning note on Friday night as they swept all three sets from the Waco High Lady Lions in the District 11-6A debut for both teams at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

WHS completely controlled the match, winning 25-5, 25-10, 25-8.

The Lady Indians (21-12. 1-0) bounced back strongly from a mini-skid to end non-district play, which included road losses at Class 5A No. 1-ranked Highland Park and at Keller Timber Creek.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Cedar Hill on Tuesday evening. They will get their longest road trip of the district schedule out of the way on Friday evening, traveling to Waco Midway for a 5:30 p.m. first serve, then will return home to Mike Turner Gymnasium next Tuesday against Duncanville.

The Lady Indians continue to receive a mention in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A poll this week. The only 11-6A team that is ranked in the poll is DeSoto (22-3-1, 1-0), which checks in this week at No. 20.

In other district matches on Friday, Midway swept Cedar Hill 3-0, DeSoto beat Mansfield Lake Ridge 3-0 and Mansfield topped Duncanville in four sets.