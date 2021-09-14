Volleyball roundup: Red Oak brooms Cleburne in 14-5A opener

Daily Light report

CLEBURNE — Gracie Lee recorded 13 kills and five blocks, and Kennedy Washington added a dozen kills and two blocks on Friday as the Red Oak Lady Hawks opened District 14-5A play with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-20 road sweep of the Cleburne Lady Jackets.

Makinzie Taplin added 20 assists, eight kills and 13 digs, Mizani McKellar had a team-high 18 digs and Alayna Ryan-Guerrero finished with 17 assists, seven kills, 11 digs and four blocks for Red Oak.

The Lady Hawks (11-17, 1-0) were scheduled to host Class 5A No. 22-ranked Midlothian on Tuesday evening. They will travel to Joshua on Friday afternoon.

Heritage def. Alvarado 3-0

Heritage High School opened its quest for a fourth-straight District 11-4A championship at home with a resounding three-set sweep against Class 4A No. 12-ranked Alvarado on Friday afternoon, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14.

Grace Sweeney set the pace with 16 kills and three aces for the Jaguars (16-18, 1-0), who extended their match win streak to six. Allie Schmidt added eight kills and 10 assists, and Emilee Casey served eight aces and added three blocks.

Sydney Dickson recorded three aces and Kensey Clifton had two as HHS served a total of 19 on the afternoon. Clifton also had 17 assists, and Kenlee Ponivas had a team-high eight digs.

The Jags stretched their district win streak to 33 matches in a row, going back to a 3-2 loss to state tournament-bound Glen Rose in the 2017 regular-season finale.

Heritage was scheduled to travel to always-tough Godley on Tuesday evening. They will host Ferris on Friday afternoon with first serve set for 4:30 p.m., then will visit Life Waxahachie next Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m.

Maypearl def. Life Oak Cliff 3-0

MAYPEARL — Victoria Southerland posted 10 kills and 14 digs, and served a whopping nine aces in leading the Lady Panthers to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-12 District 9-3A sweep of Life Oak Cliff on Friday.

Haleigh Arterberry added eight kills, Tatem Dodson recorded 13 digs, MacKenzie Pudgurney had 10 digs and Courtney Spear and Addison Allen combined for 28 assists for Maypearl (15-10, 2-0).

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to visit Keene on Tuesday to continue district play. They will also be away to Dallas Madison on Friday for a 5 p.m. match.

Italy def. Kopperl 3-0

ITALY — The Lady Gladiators made quick work of Kopperl on Friday inside Gladiator Coliseum, coasting to a 25-8, 25-8, 25-10 sweep in their District 15-2A season debut.

Cadence Hopgood finished with a team-high six kills, while Sadie Hinz added five kills, Ella Hudson seven digs, Keri Scott six digs, and Brooklyn Steinmetz 16 assists.

The Lady Gladiators were set to travel to Covington on Tuesday. They will play host to Itasca on Friday starting at 4 p.m.

OCS def. Greenville Christian 3-0

GREENVILLE — The three-time TAPPS Class 2A state champion Ovilla Christian Lady Eagles used a balanced performance to ease past Greenville Christian, 25-8, 25-13, 25-16, on Thursday night in non-district play.

Freshman Sophie Henry finished with seven kills, while Jadyn White and London Upchurch each served five aces and Maddie Remek four aces. Upchurch ended up with 15 assists, and White and Zoey Hensley each chipped in with five digs.

The Lady Eagles (18-7-2) were set to step up in weight class on Tuesday with a trip to Waco Reicher Catholic. They will return home on Thursday to host Dallas Covenant at 7 p.m.