Lady Indians give Timber Creek fight

Daily Light report

FORT WORTH — The Waxahachie High School volleyball team went on the road Tuesday night and kept their final non-district test of the regular season close against Keller Timber Creek early, splitting the first two sets.

But the Lady Falcons took over in the next two sets and handed the Lady Indians a 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14 defeat in WHS’ final tune-up for District 11-6A play.

In the opening set, a Mia Sanchez kill gave WHS an early lead at 6-5, and Sanchez followed with a block at 8-7. Later, a Tionna Owens block knotted the score at 16-all, but Timber Creek went on to grab the set.

The Lady Indians regrouped in the next set to square things up as Hannah Morgan served a pair of aces to set the tone. Finally, Savannah Johnson put the set away with a kill to close out.

WHS kept the third set close for a while with Jh’Kyah Head finishing to make it 13-12 in favor of Timber Creek, but the Lady Knights kept control and went up 2 sets to 1, then Timber Creek controlled the fourth and final set.

Junior Alexa Ranete and sophomore Lily Hamilton combined for 25 kills to lead Timber Creek.

The Lady Indians (20-11), who received a mention in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association state volleyball poll, were scheduled to open district play at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Friday evening against the Waco Lady Lions as an appetizer before the Battle of 287 football game across town at Lumpkins Stadium.

The team will host a solid Cedar Hill club on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., then will travel to Waco Midway next Friday as they begin their quest to win the program’s 20th consecutive playoff appearance. The date to circle on the calendar is Oct. 1, when the Lady Indians will travel to 6A No. 20 DeSoto (19-3), the only state-ranked member of 11-6A to this point.