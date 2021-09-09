Volleyball roundup: Heritage sweeps Class 6A SGP

Daily Light report

The rapidly-improving Midlothian Heritage volleyball team got 13 kills and four service aces from Emilee Casey as they swept Class 6A South Grand Prairie, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19 on Tuesday night.

Grace Sweeney added nine kills and three aces, Allie Schmidt finished with five kills and 15 assists, and Kensey Clifton chipped in with 14 assists and nine digs for the Jaguars (15-18), who notched their fifth match victory in a row.

Heritage was scheduled to open District 11-4A play at home with a big one against Class 4A No. 12-ranked Alvarado on Friday afternoon. They will travel to Godley on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first serve.

Rock Hill def. Red Oak 3-1

RED OAK — The Lady Hawks managed to take a set from a strong Prosper Rock Hill club, but Rock Hill went on to a 25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21 win on Tuesday night.

Gracie Lee led Red Oak (10-17) with 16 kills and six blocks, and Kennedy Washington added eight kills and three blocks. Mizani McKellar (12 digs) and Chloe Munoz each served three aces, Alayna Ryan-Guerrero had team-highs of 22 digs and 18 assists and also made three blocks, and Victoria Harvey also had three blocks for Red Oak. Makinzie Taplin had 16 assists and 17 digs and Grace Francis contributed 11 digs.

The Lady Hawks were set on Friday evening to open District 14-5A action on the road at Cleburne. They will host friendly county rival and 5A No. 22-ranked Midlothian on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MHS was idle on Tuesday and was scheduled to open district play at home against Ennis.

Crandall def. Ennis 3-2

ENNIS — The Ennis Lady Lions gave Crandall a battle for five sets, but the Lady Pirates came away with a 22-25, 25-11, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10 non-district win on Tuesday night.

Ennis won the first set, then forced a deciding fifth set by evening the match at two sets apiece.

The Lady Lions were scheduled to travel to Midlothian for their 14-5A opening match on Friday. They will host Joshua on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Ferris def. Wilmer-Hutchins 3-0

FERRIS — The host Lady Yellowjackets took no prisoners on Tuesday night as they routed Wilmer-Hutchins, 25-4, 25-11, 25-14.

Ferris (14-4) was set to open District 11-4A play on Friday afternoon at Venus. The Lady Jackets have an early district bye and will host Dallas Roosevelt on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Kerens def. Palmer 3-2

KERENS — The Palmer Lady Bulldogs won a marathon first set, and that seemed to zap their energy as Kerens prevailed, 28-30, 25-20, 16-25, 25-13, 15-7, in non-district play on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to open district play at Rice on Friday afternoon. They will host Class 3A No. 19-ranked Scurry-Rosser on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Abbott def. Italy 3-1

ITALY — The Lady Gladiators won the second set to level the match, but Abbott was able to outlast the hosts on Tuesday, 25-15, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21.

The Lady Gladiators, who were mentioned in this week’s TGCA Class 1A/2A volleyball poll, were scheduled to open District 15-2A action at Gladiator Coliseum against Kopperl on Friday. They will venture to Covington on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. first serve.

As one of only three 2A teams in the district (along with Itasca and Rio Vista), Italy is guaranteed a berth in the 2A playoffs.

OCS def. John Paul II JV 3-0

OVILLA — Freshman Sophie Henry led the way with nine kills as three-time defending TAPPS 2A state champion Ovilla Christian School swept Plano John Paul II’s junior varsity on Tuesday, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11.

London Upchurch added six kills, 21 assists and a block for OCS, while Maddie Remek served six aces and Jadyn White four aces. Gabi Noice finished with a team-best six digs.

The Lady Eagles (17-7-2) were to visit Greenville Christian on Thursday evening. They will travel to Waco Reicher Catholic on Tuesday for a non-district match that will start at 5:30 p.m.