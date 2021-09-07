Volleyball roundup: Red Oak takes 5-set win at North Crowley

Daily Light report

FORT WORTH — The Red Oak Lady Hawks found themselves in a five-set battle with North Crowley on Friday night, but the Lady Hawks were able to pull out a 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 15-12 non-district victory.

The Lady Hawks (10-16) went up two sets to one, but were forced to play a deciding fifth set after North Crowley extended the match.

Red Oak was scheduled to host Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday evening. They will begin District 14-5A action on Friday night at Cleburne.

• MHS def. Mesquite Horn 3-0

Capping off a successful week of preparation for the upcoming District 14-5A season, the Class 5A No. 22-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers were firing on all cylinders on Friday night as they quickly dismissed Mesquite Horn in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18, at MHS Arena.

Junior Kenna Buchanan paced the Lady Panther attack with 14 kills. Jenna McMichael and Killian Armstrong added three aces each, and Armstrong also had a team-high four blocks. Karli Rector dished out 13 assists, freshman Lilian Garay added eight assists, and Lauren Safrit, Taylor Kay and McMichael all tied for the team lead with 13 digs.

The Lady Panthers (21-7) had Tuesday night off and will open District 14-5A play at Ennis on Friday at 5 p.m.