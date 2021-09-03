Volleyball roundup: HHS stuns No. 8 Argyle at home

Daily Light report

Their record doesn’t show it because of a brutal tournament schedule, but the Midlothian Heritage volleyball team is showing they should once again be a tough out when playoff time arrives.

Sophomore Grace Sweeney recorded 18 kills and junior Emilee Casey added 11 kills as the Jaguars picked up a signature victory on their home floor on Tuesday night, sweeping Class 4A No. 8-ranked Argyle, 29-27, 25-22, 27-25.

Casey also served four aces and added 13 digs in the win, and Rhali Adams had a team-high 20 digs. Allie Schmidt and Kensey Clifton each contributed 18 assists, and Cayla Williams made three blocks.

The Jags (13-16) were set to travel to Glen Rose for a non-district match on Friday. They will host South Grand Prairie on Tuesday night before jumping into District 11-4A play next Friday at 4:30 p.m. at home against 4A No. 17-ranked Alvarado.

• Red Oak def. TCA-Cedar Hill 3-0

RED OAK — The rebuilding Red Oak Lady Hawks picked up a huge confidence-building match sweep on Tuesday night as they routed Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill, 25-4, 25-7, 25-14.

The Lady Hawks (9-16) were scheduled to travel to winless North Crowley on Friday night. They will host Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in their final tune-up for District 14-5A action, which will begin next Friday evening at Cleburne.

• Midlothian def. DasCHE 3-0

The Midlothian Lady Panthers earned win No. 20 on the season as they swept Cedar Hill DasCHE at MHS Arena on Tuesday night, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16.

The Lady Panthers (20-7), who received a mention in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A volleyball poll, were scheduled to host Mesquite Horn on Friday evening. They will have Tuesday off and will open District 14-5A play at Ennis next Friday at 5 p.m.

• Ferris def. Kaufman 3-0

KAUFMAN — The surging Ferris Lady Jackets picked up their fifth match victory in a row as they swept Kaufman on Tuesday night, 25-18, 30-28, 25-22.

The Lady Jackets (13-4), who received a mention in this week’s TGCA poll, were set to host Athens on Friday afternoon. They will host Wilmer-Hutchins on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and then will open District 11-4A action at Venus next Friday at 4:30 p.m.

• Glen Rose def. Maypearl 3-0

GLEN ROSE — The Maypearl Lady Panthers were overmatched in Tuesday’s non-district match as Glen Rose took a 25-13, 25-9, 25-21 sweep.

The Lady Panthers (12-10) were slated to host West on Friday afternoon in non-district action.