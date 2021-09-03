Lady Indians battle 5A No. 1 to loss

Daily Light report

HIGHLAND PARK — The Waxahachie Lady Indians gave the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Class 5A a spirited battle for three sets on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians led midway through the opening set, but top-ranked Highland Park prevailed in three, 25-21, 25-13, 25-19.

The Lady Indians (19-9) started the match strong and took a 14-12 lead in the first set on a Jh’Kyah Head kill, followed by back-to-back aces by Hannah Morgan and a block by Mia Sanchez, before the Scots bounced back to take the first set.

The Lady Indians were idle this weekend. They will travel to Keller Timber Creek on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for their final prep for District 11-6A play, which begins next Friday afternoon at Mike Turner Gymnasium against Waco High.

The Lady Indians have an impressive streak of 19 consecutive volleyball playoff appearances and will be looking to make it an even 20 this fall.