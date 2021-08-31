WHS wins 4 more at Volleypalooza

Daily Light report

LEANDER — The Waxahachie Lady Indians held their own against strong competition in the final two days of the prestigious Volleypalooza tournament, with four wins and two losses to finish the three-day tournament 6-3.

After going 2-1 in Thursday’s opening pool action, the Lady Indians (19-8) dropped a 25-18, 25-17 match to Aledo early on Friday, but bounced back for a pair of wins. They beat host team Leander 25-22, 25-20, then wrapped up pool play with a had-fought 25-21, 25-19 win over Midlothian Heritage.

The tournament concluded on Saturday with bracket play. The Lady Indians dropped two sets to Saginaw Boswell, 25-23, 25-19, but ended the day strongly, beating Manvel 25-19, 25-22 and Georgetown 25-14, 25-11.

With the third and final volleyball tournament of the regular season out of the way, the Lady Indians were scheduled on Tuesday evening for a true measuring-stick match as they were headed to Highland Park to take on the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A.

The Lady Indians have an open date on Friday and will travel to Keller Timber Creek next Tuesday, Sept. 7, in their final prep for District 11-6A play. They will host Waco High on Sept. 10 at Mike Turner Gymnasium to start their district schedule.