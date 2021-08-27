Lady Indians compete in Volleypalooza tourney

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie High School volleyball team made quick work of Mansfield Summit on Tuesday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium, then headed south to Volleypalooza for a full day of tournament action on Thursday.

The Lady Indians, who received a mention in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state volleyball poll, hardly broke a sweat in Tuesday’s non-district match as they dominated Summit, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11. The team then boarded the bus for a trip to Leander to compete in the massive 68-team Volleypalooza tournament.

In Thursday’s pool action at Glenn High School, the Lady Indians (15-7) opened with a 25-18, 25-14 sweep of Burleson, then suffered a nailbiting 25-23, 28-26 loss against Trophy Club Byron Nelson before ending the day with a very competitive 25-22, 25-19 loss to Class 6A No. 3-ranked and undefeated San Antonio Brandeis to finish third in their pool.

Friday’s action shifted to Leander High School’s main gymnasium, where WHS was scheduled to face Aledo, Leander and Midlothian Heritage in a second round of pool games. The tournament concludes on Saturday with bracket play.

The Lady Indians return to non-district play on Tuesday at Highland Park.