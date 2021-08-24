Lady Indians break even at NISD tourney

Daily Light report

HASLET — The Waxahachie Lady Indians were tested by some of North Texas’ best and held their own this weekend in the Northwest ISD Classic, finishing with a 4-4 mark over three days of action at Eaton High School.

The Lady Indians (13-5) began the day on Friday with a 25-14, 25-17 loss to Frisco Reedy, then dropped a 25-12, 25-15 match to Prosper before rallying for a three-set win over Justin Northwest, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21.

On Saturday, WHS pushed Southlake Carroll in a 25-23, 25-20 loss, then ended the tournament on a winning note with a straight-set win over Canyon Randall.

Previously in the tournament, the Lady Indians picked up match wins over Lamar Fulshear (25-21, 19-25, 25-12) and Rockwall-Heath (25-22, 25-17), but in between they fell to host team and Class 6A No. 7-ranked Eaton, 25-16, 25-16.

The Lady Indians were slated to host Mansfield Summit on Tuesday evening at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

They will head south to Leander for the prestigious Volleypalooza tournament, which will run Thursday through Saturday. WHS will face San Antonio Brandeis, Trophy Club Byron Nelson and Burleson in pool play on Thursday at Glenn High School’s auxiliary gym.