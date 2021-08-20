WHS 2-1 to start Northwest tourney

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians made their 2021 debut at Mike Turner Gymnasium a memorable one on Tuesday night as they hammered Granbury in straight sets, winning 25-8, 25-19, 25-11.

The Lady Indians stretched their win streak to nine in a row with the win, which included a string of wins leading to the Silver Bracket championship in last week’s Mansfield tournament.

The streak was finally halted at 10 on Thursday, but it was still a good day as WHS turned its attention to the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic at Eaton High School in Haslet. The Lady Indians picked up match wins over Lamar Fulshear (25-21, 19-25, 25-12) and Rockwall-Heath (25-22, 25-17), but in between they fell to host team Eaton, 25-16, 25-16.

The Lady Indians (12-2) took on Frisco Reedy, Prosper and Northwest High on Friday in pool play, with bracket play to follow on Saturday.

Next up for WHS is a non-district contest at Mike Turner Gymnasium against Mansfield Summit at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, before the team heads south to compete in the Volleypalooza at Leander Rouse High School beginning next Thursday.