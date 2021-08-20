Volleyball roundup: Red Oak battles strong Frisco Memorial

Daily Light report

FRISCO — The Red Oak Lady Hawks fought back in the second set to knot the match on Tuesday, but Frisco Memorial went on to a four-set win, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20, 25-18 in non-district volleyball play.

Junior Gracie Lee led the Lady Hawks (6-6) with 13 kills, and sophomore Kennedy Washington added 11 kills and five blocks. Senior Makinzie Taplin dished out 26 assists, while Mizani McKellar finished with 20 digs and junior Alayne Ryan-Guerrero added 13 digs.

Following this weekend’s tournament play in the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic, the Lady Hawks will travel to Burleson Centennial next Tuesday.

Heritage def. North Forney 3-0

Jaguars sophomore Grace Sweeney led the way with 13 kills on Tuesday night as Midlothian Heritage swept Class 5A North Forney at home, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20.

Junior Emilee Casey finished with 13 digs and three aces, and senior Rhali Adams added a dozen digs. Senior Kensey Clifton had 32 assists in the win. The Jags made just two serve-receiving errors in 52 total serves.

The Jags, who improved to 7-6, are competing in the Allen tournament this weekend and will return home to face Stephenville next Tuesday.

Ferris def. Mexia 3-0

MEXIA — The Ferris Lady Jackets made the most of a road trip on Tuesday night as they swept Mexia, 25-17, 25-9, 25-22.

Following this weekend’s tournament action, the Lady Jackets will travel to Corsicana on Tuesday night for a non-district match.

Maypearl def. Whitney 3-0

MAYPEARL — The Maypearl Lady Panthers had an easy time on Tuesday as they dispatched Whitney in straight sets, 25-13, 25-11, 25-13.

The Lady Panthers (7-4) are competing this weekend in the Glen Rose tournament.They will visit Life Waxahachie on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Italy def. Bynum 3-0

ITALY — Senior Cadence Hopgood finished with 11 kills, helping lift the Italy Lady Gladiators to a sweep of Bynum on Tuesday, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24.

Senior DaNaisia McCowan chipped in with 12 digs and classmate Brooklyn Steinmetz totaled 29 assists in the win.

The Lady Gladiators are competing in the Dawson tournament this weekend. They will travel to Meridian for a non-district tilt Tuesday evening.