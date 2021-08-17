WHS finishes hot at Mansfield tourney

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Lady Indians finished off an outstanding run in the Methodist Medical Center Mansfield Invitational volleyball tournament this weekend, dropping just one match to emerge with the Silver Bracket championship.

Following Thursday’s tourney-opening loss to Denton Braswell, the Lady Indians ran off eight match wins in a row. On Friday, after beating Euless Trinity, the team defeated Hurst Bell, 25-16, 25-14 and North Crowley 25-7, 25-9.

Then on Saturday, WHS won all three matches, knocking off El Paso Eastwood 25-13, 25-9, district rival Mansfield Lake Ridge 22-25, 25-10, 25-14, and Midlothian 25-20, 19-25, 25-15 to win their division.

Senior Jh’Kyah Head was named to the Silver Bracket all-tournament team at the end of the tournament.

In the season opener last Tuesday at Burleson Centennial, juniors Mia Sanchez and Georgi Horn made impressive debuts, with Sanchez notching 18 kills and two blocks and Horn adding 12 kills. Juniors Taylor Cavazos and Maddie Fuller recorded 26 and 16 assists respectively, and sophomore Hannah Morgan added three blocks.

The back row was active as well as senior Rylee Robinson led the way with 17 digs, followed by classmate Brooklyn Baskin with 16, Cavazos and junior Abby Fuller with 11 each and junior Amber Morgan with 10.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Granbury on Tuesday evening for their first home match of the year at Mike Turner Gymnasium. They will compete in the Northwest ISD Classic starting on Thursday at Eaton High School in Haslet.