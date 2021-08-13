Lady Indians open new season with wins

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians are off to a strong start with two wins out of three matches in the Methodist Medical Center Mansfield tournament on Thursday, which followed a season-opening victory at Burleson Centennial on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the team opened the new season with a four-set win at Centennial, 25-23, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21. Then on Thursday, the team dropped a 25-14, 25-17 match to Denton Braswell, but bounced back with wins over Midland Legacy and Crawford (25-23, 25-17) in tournament play to come out of the day 2-1.

The Lady Indians took on Hurst L.D. Bell, Euless Trinity and North Crowley in Mansfield tournament pool action on Friday. Tournament action will conclude on Saturday with bracket play based on pool standings.

This upcoming week, the Lady Indians will make their Mike Turner Gymnasium debut against Granbury in a non-district match on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Next weekend, the team will compete in the Northwest ISD Classic at Haslet Eaton High School. The tournament begins next Thursday and continues through next Saturday.