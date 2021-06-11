Gonzales joins WHS volleyball staff

A former Waxahachie Lady Indian volleyball player who has been coaching at Finley Junior High for the last two years has joined the staff of longtime coach Sandy Faussett-Stoops at Waxahachie High School.

“Please welcome Lyndsey Gonzales to the WHS volleyball coaching staff!” Waxahachie Volleyball posted on social media. “Lyndsey is a former WHS standout player and has been coaching in our program for the past several years. She is passionate about coaching & WHS Volleyball!! We are super excited to have her on board!”

Gonzales coached volleyball and track at Finley in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. She is a 2015 WHS graduate who went on to obtain her B.S. in Math and Science education from Texas A&M University in College Station.

“Waxahachie volleyball has always been a HUGE part of my life,” Gonzales posted on Facebook. “I loved being a part of it the four years in high school and always jumped at any opportunity to help while in college. I was able to come back and coach two amazing years at the Junior High level here but I have always had the dream of moving up to the high school level.

“Well my dream has come true, I have accepted a job on the WHS volleyball coaching staff. A huge thank you to Coach Faussett for giving me this opportunity and believing in me!! I can’t wait for this season!”

A job came open this past week when assistant coach Stephanie Poole accepted the head coaching job at Allen High School, the largest school in the state. Like Gonzales, Poole played for Faussett-Stoops, but Poole played for her at Highland Park High School.

The recently-married Gonzales (formerly Griffith) rejoins a Lady Indian volleyball program that has held its own through its first three seasons in Class 6A. The Lady Indians reached the region quarterfinals in 2018, their first year in Texas’ highest classification, and made it to the area round in each of the last two seasons.