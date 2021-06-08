WHS assistant Poole takes Allen job

Greg Riddle

The Dallas Morning News

Waxahachie assistant coach Stephanie Poole has been named the new head volleyball coach at Allen, the school announced Monday. Poole’s first head coaching job will come at the largest school in the state.

Poole has had two stints as an assistant at Waxahachie, most recently spending the last three seasons in that role while working for head coach Sandy Faussett. Poole played for Faussett at Highland Park and then spent seven years as an assistant at her alma mater before returning to Waxahachie in 2018.

“I think she has every quality that a head coach needs,” Faussett said. “She has always been involved in the club world, she builds great relationships with kids, she is knowledgeable, and she’s willing to do the work that it takes to build a great program. I think she’s going to be extremely successful [at Allen].”

Waxahachie was a regional quarterfinalist in 2018 and reached the second round of the playoffs the last two years. Allen lost in the first round of the playoffs this season, falling to 6A state semifinalist Flower Mound.

Poole replaces Kelley Gregoriew, who stepped down from coaching in March. Gregoriew remained on staff as a math teacher.

Gregoriew began her coaching career at Allen in 1993 and made 24 playoff appearances while recording 769 victories. She was a 12-time district coach of the year and led Allen to two state tournament appearances, in 2003 and 2006.