Lady Indians earn all-11-6A volleyball honors

Now that the 2020 volleyball season is over, postseason awards are coming in for the Waxahachie Lady Indians.

A total of eight Lady Indians were named to the all-District 11-6A volleyball team, as voted on by district coaches. Leading the way is senior libero Avery Long, who was chosen as the 11-6A Defensive Player of the Year.

Long, who has verbally committed to play NCAA Division I volleyball at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, led the team with 204 digs and 37 aces, and had only 15 errors in 327 serves received on the year.

Senior Kate Morgan and junior Jh’Kyah Head were both voted first-team all-district. Morgan, who signed in November to play D-I volleyball at Samford University, had 238 kills to lead the team and was second with 187 digs and 30 aces served. Head was second on the squad in kills with 199 with a 46-percent kill percentage that led all regular starters, and ended the year with a team-high 44 blocks.

Senior Emma Smithey, junior Brooklyn Baskin and sophomore Taylor Cavazos were all second-team all-district selections for WHS. Smithey, who will play college volleyball at Colorado School of Mines, had 164 kills and 24 blocks on the season, while Baskin had 107 digs and 28 aces and Cavazos ended the year with a team-high 363 assists as well as 150 digs and 24 aces.

Senior Briuna Harper and junior Rylee Robinson were honorable-mention picks for the Lady Indians. Harper was second on the team with 36 blocks, and Robinson recorded 18 aces and 132 digs.

All eight players were also named to the 11-6A Academic All-District team for carrying a 90 average through the first nine weeks. Other Lady Indians with academic honors are Maddie Fuller, Lillie Loose, Allison O’Donnell, Makinzie Audley, Linzie McCloud, Tionna Owens, Katy Jenkins, Amber Morgan and Emily Petty (program assistant).

The Lady Indians finished 17-6 overall and 10-4 in district play, qualifying for the playoffs for the 19th season in a row. WHS swept Killeen Harker Heights in the Class 6A Region II bi-district round before falling to a strong Sachse team in four sets in the area round.