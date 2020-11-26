Lady Indians stretch Sachse to 4 sets

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians won the opening set on their home court, but finished off the 2020 season on Tuesday night with a four-set loss to Sachse at Mike Turner Gymnasium in the area round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs.

WHS took the first set, 27-25, before dropping the next three sets, 25-21, 25-10, 25-19.

The Lady Indians finished 17-6 overall after making the playoffs for the 19th consecutive season under head coach Sandy Faussett-Stoops. WHS finished with the No. 3 seed out of District 11-6A, behind Mansfield and Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Senior Emma Smithey had a season-high 18 kills in her final high school volleyball match, adding three blocks and four digs. Classmate Kate Morgan likewise bowed out with 12 kills, 19 digs, six points and an ace. Both will continue their volleyball careers collegiately, with Smithey headed to Colorado School of Mines and Morgan headed to Samford.

Other contributors for WHS included Jh’Kyah Head with nine kills, a block, four points and two aces; Taylor Cavazos with 32 assists, 11 digs, seven points and an ace; Alabama-Birmingham 2022 pledge Avery Long with a team-high 20 digs; Rylee Robinson with 11 digs; Brooklyn Baskin with nine digs; Bri Harper with two kills and a block; and Amber Morgan with two kills.

Midlothian def. Lufkin 3-0

LINDALE — Kenna Buchanan amassed 19 kills and 10 digs, and the Class 5A No. 24-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers stayed on a winning track in the 5A Region II playoffs on Tuesday night with an area-round sweep of Lufkin on the parquet floor of Lindale High School’s gymnasium, 25-20, 25-9, 25-17.

Lauren Safrit added eight kills, 15 digs and two blocks, and Kennedy King finished with six kills and three aces. Aryn Walton added 39 assists, 13 digs and three aces; Jenna McMichael had a team-high 17 digs; and Karsyn Curry had 12 digs and three aces.

The Lady Panthers (21-3) advance to the Region II quarterfinals and were scheduled to take on District 13-5A champion and 5A No. 22-ranked Highland Park (26-8) at Dallas’ Ellis Davis Field House on Friday afternoon. Highland Park swept Hallsville on Monday night. The winner will play either seven-time state champion Lovejoy or Frisco Reedy in the region semis early next week.

In last Friday’s 3-1 bi-district win over Forney, Buchanan led the way once again with 16 kills and 22 digs. Payton Rink added 10 kills; McMichael had 22 digs and three aces; and Walton finished with 34 assists and four blocks for the Lady Panthers.