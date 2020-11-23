OCS 3-peats as TAPPS 2A state champs

From Wire Reports

NEW BRAUNFELS — Ovilla Christian School joined an exclusive list of Dallas-area TAPPS schools by winning its third consecutive state championship in volleyball on Friday.

Ovilla Christian swept Bulverde Bracken Christian 25-22, 25-11, 25-14 in the TAPPS 2A state final at New Braunfels Christian Academy. Ovilla Christian has won the title all three times it has been at state.

Ovilla Christian joined Bishop Lynch (2012-15), Plano Prestonwood Christian (2003-05) and Richardson Canyon Creek (2007-09) as local TAPPS schools to win at least three consecutive state titles. Houston St. Agnes owns the TAPPS record, winning five titles in a row from 1993 to 1997.

“Such a great feeling, especially for all the seniors, to finish this way,” said Southern Nazarene signee Tessa Henry, one of seven Ovilla Christian seniors. “This was our goal. And we accomplished that as a team.”

Henry, a first-team all-state selection the past three years, recorded 17 kills, eight digs and five blocks. Dallas Baptist signee Audrey Nunes had 14 kills and eight digs, and Marlee Hopkins finished with 15 assists, 14 digs and five kills.

Ovilla Christian (24-5-2) did not lose a set in its four playoff victories. Bulverde Bracken Christian (11-2) was making its fifth state tournament appearance, winning titles in 2007 and 2008.

The opening set produced 17 ties, the last coming at 22-22, before Henry slammed down a pair of kills. Ovilla Christian stormed out to a 10-1 lead in the second set, highlighted by five kills and a block from Henry. Ovilla Christian never trailed in the third set and closed the set on a 10-2 run.

“There were a lot of expectations with this team,” Ovilla Christian coach Kallye Johnson said. “We came out a little nervous, a bit anxious. But then we relaxed and got going in the second set.”