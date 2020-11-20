OCS advances to TAPPS 2A final

Daily Light report

VERNON — The Ovilla Christian School volleyball team were set on Friday afternoon to play for a third consecutive Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Class 2A state championship after sweeping Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21, in a 2A state semifinal match on Tuesday at Vernon College.

The Lady Eagles (23-5-2) were scheduled to take on Bulverde Bracken Christian in the championship game on Friday at 3 p.m. in New Braunfels. OCS last year beat Austin Waldorf School in straight sets for the 2A title after winning a five-set marathon against Waldorf for their first championship in 2018.

Audrey Nunes led the way with 13 kills and 10 digs in Tuesday’s match, while Tessa Henry added 12 kills, 10 digs and two blocks, and Marlee Hopkins finished with 10 kills, 16 assists, 11 digs and two aces.

Summer Stephens added nine digs and two aces, and London Upchurch also recorded 11 assists and nine digs for the Lady Eagles in the match.

WHS def. Harker Heights 3-0

WHITNEY — The Waxahachie Lady Indians completely dominated Killeen Harker Heights as they advanced in the Class 6A Region II volleyball playoffs with a 25-6, 25-11, 25-11 bi-district rout at Whitney High School on Thursday.

The Lady Indians (17-5) advance to the area round and will take on the winner of Friday’s match between Tyler Legacy and 6A No. 18-ranked Sachse early this week at a site and time to be determined.

The Indians hit a season high .447 and made only 11 unforced errors in 3 sets. Kate Morgan led the way with 11 kills, 12 digs, 16 service points and four aces; while Emma Smithey and Lillie Loose each chipped in with seven kills. Taylor Cavazos added 26 assists and 10 digs; Avery Long finished with 11 digs, 10 points and four aces; Jh’Kyah Head totaled five kills, 10 points and an ace; and Brooklyn Baskin had 10 digs.

In other Ellis County playoff action, the Midlothian Lady Panthers were slated to meet Forney in the 5A Region II bi-district round at Dallas’ Ellis Davis Field House on Friday night. The District 14-5A champion Lady Panthers bring a record of 18-3 into the match, while the Lady Jackrabbits are 17-8. The winner will face Lufkin in the area round.