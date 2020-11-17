Volleyball roundup: WHS ends 7-6A slate with 'W'

Daily Light report

DESOTO — The Waxahachie High School volleyball team finished up District 11-6A play on Friday evening with a 25-12, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14 win over the DeSoto Eagles in four sets.

The Indians finished the regular season 10-4 in district and 16-5 overall, and will be heading to the playoffs for the 19th consecutive year. They will take on Killeen Harker Heights at 4 p.m. on Thursday in a Class 6A Region II bi-district match at Whitney High School.

In Friday’s match against DeSoto, Kate Morgan finished with 19 kills, 15 digs and seven service points, including an ace. Taylor Cavazos added 38 assists, 10 points, an ace and seven digs.

Among other top contributors, Jh’Kyah Head had 14 kills, Emma Smithey finished with 12 kills, Rylee Robinson served 13 points and three aces, Brooklyn Baskin had nine points and two aces, and Avery Long finished with eight digs.

Long announced on social media over the weekend she has verbally committed to play college volleyball at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Joshua def. Midlothian 3-2

JOSHUA — With the District 14-5A championship already in hand, the Class 5A state-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers traveled to Joshua on Friday evening for their regular-season finale and saw their bid for an undefeated district run ended in a five-set loss, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13.

The setback plummeted the Lady Panthers from No. 4 all the way to No. 25 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A poll. Nonetheless, the Lady Panthers (19-3, 11-1) will be the No. 1 seed and district champion and will move on to this weekend’s Class 5A Region II bi-district round against 13-5A fourth-place team Forney at a site and time to be determined as of midday Monday.

In Friday’s match, Lady Panther sophomore Kenna Buchanan finished with 18 kills and 15 digs and senior Aryn Walton, who last week signed to play volleyball at Dallas Baptist, added 10 kills, 12 digs, three service aces, five blocks and 38 assists.

Payton Rink and Lauren Safrit each added seven kills and four blocks and Uryah Guevara had a team-best six blocks. Jenna McMichael led the squad with 28 digs and Karsyn Curry, who last week committed to Mary Hardin-Baylor, added 10 digs.

The win gave Joshua (15-6, 10-2) the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Red Oak canceled its volleyball season and will miss the playoffs because of COVID-19 issues, the school announced last week, which elevated Cleburne to No. 3 and Corsicana to No. 4.

OCS def. Abilene Christian 3-0

STEPHENVILLE — The Ovilla Christian School Lady Eagles are back in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state semifinals after knocking off Abilene Christian in straight sets in the TAPPS Class 2A region finals at Stephenville High School on Saturday.

The two-time defending state champion Lady Eagles (22-5-2) were set to face Lubbock All Saints on Tuesday evening at Vernon College in the 2A state semifinals. The winner of that match will take on the winner of Bulverde Bracken vs. Hallettsville Sacred Heart at a site and time to be determined.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the TAPPS state tournament is not at a centralized site this year.

Following a 3-1 warm-up loss to Bullard Brook Hill on Nov. 3, the Lady Eagles received a bi-district bye and beat Lubbock Kingdom Prep in the area round on Nov. 10, advancing to the regional round for the fourth year in a row.