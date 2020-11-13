Volleyball roundup: WHS pushes Mansfield to 4 sets

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie High School volleyball team stretched District 11-6A leader Mansfield to four sets on Tuesday night, but came up just short as they dropped a 24-26, 15-25, 25-21, 22-25 decision.

The Lady Indians (15-5, 9-4) will be the No. 3 seed out of 11-6A in next week’s playoffs.

Kate Morgan finished with 13 kills with a .200 percentage, along with 13 digs and 12 points, including an ace. Emma Smithey added 12 kills with a .162 percentage; and Taylor Cavazos had 31 assists, 10 points with two aces and 14 digs. Avery Long also had 14 digs, Rylee Robinson 12 digs and Allison O’Donnel five.

The Lady Indians closed out the regular season on Friday evening at DeSoto. They will await the outcome of the 12-6A standings and will face the runner-up of that district in the bi-district round, which starts Thursday.

Red Oak ends season

The Red Oak Lady Hawks were set to begin the playoffs next week, but will be forced to end their season because of COVID-19.

Red Oak ISD announced the district is canceling all high school and middle school volleyball practices and games for the remainder of the season.

“Out of an abundance of caution and following COVID protocols, the district is canceling all high school and middle school volleyball practices and games for the remainder of the season,” ROISD stated in a release. “This includes varsity, junior varsity and freshman, as well as middle school practices and games.

“The varsity team qualified for the playoffs, however, due to COVID protocols, they will be unable to participate in the postseason. This is an untimely, unfortunate scenario, but we cannot compromise on student and staff health. The players, coaches, and families are devastated to end the season this way.”

The Lady Hawks finish at 11-11 overall. They were tied for second place with Joshua entering the final week of the regular season, but their final two matches at Corsicana and at home against Waco University were canceled.

As a result, Joshua will be the No. 2 seed, Cleburne third and Corsicana fourth. Class 5A No. 4-ranked Midlothian, which was idle Tuesday, has clinched the district title.