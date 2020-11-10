Volleyball roundup: Lake Ridge nudges Lady Indians

A chance to 3-peat for a share of a district championship slipped away for the Waxahachie Lady Indians on Friday evening as they lost a hard-fought 5-set match to Mansfield Lake Ridge at Mike Turner Gymnasium, 20-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22, 11-15.

The Lady Indians (15-4, 9-3) are tied for second with Lake Ridge heading into Tuesday night’s District 11-6A match at district champion Mansfield, but the Lady Eagles hold the tiebreaker by sweeping the season series.

Taylor Cavazos led the team in both assists (25) and points (16), and she also had 16 digs. Jh’Kyah Head hit .304 with 10 kills and 4 blocks.

Kate Morgan led the team in kills (13) and digs (20), served for 10 points and was 19-of-27 on serve receptions; and Avery Long led the team in passing and picked up 17 digs, seven service points and three assists and was 18-of-22 on serve receptions.

Emma Smithey added nine kills, while Linzie McCloud had six kills, Bri Harper five kills and Tionna Owens four. Maddie Fuller wound up with 23 assists, eight digs and five service points; Rylee Robinson had 11 digs for the Lady Indians and Brooklyn Baskin chipped in with eight digs and seven points.

Friday’s match was the likely final home appearance for seniors Morgan, Smithey, Harper, Long, Allison O’Donnell and Makinzie Audley.

The Lady Indians will end the regular season on Friday at DeSoto before commencing the Class 6A Region II playoffs next week.

Midlothian def. Cleburne 3-0

The Class 5A No. 4-ranked Midlothian High School volleyball team hit a speed bump in non-district play on Saturday, but still has the District 14-5A title solidly in hand.

Hours after celebrating a district championship, the Lady Panthers traveled to Argyle to face private-school powerhouse Liberty Christian and went toe-to-toe with the Lady Warriors before falling in three sets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23 for only their second loss of the season.

Killian Armstrong finished with eight kills and four blocks, followed by Kennedy King and Payton Rink with seven kills each. Rink also had four blocks in the match. Jenna McMichael finished with 19 digs, Aryn Walton had 27 assists and 11 digs; and Kenna Buchanan finished with 14 digs.

The loss snapped a 15-match winning streak dating back to an emotional five-set home loss to Waxahachie on Sept. 22.

Saturday’s match might have caught the team on somewhat of a letdown, after MHS swept Cleburne, 25-12, 25-8, 25-23, to clinch the 14-5A crown on Friday night in the team’s regular-season home finale. Buchanan led the way with 10 kills and 14 digs, while Rink had eight kills, Walton had 27 assists and Karsyn Curry added 18 digs.

Friday was the final home match for seniors Walton, Curry, Peyton Rigsby, Juliana LaRose and Marli Kemp.

MHS (19-2, 11-0), which had an open date on Tuesday, will travel to second-place Joshua on Friday to wrap up the regular season aiming to run the district table. That match should be a worthy tune-up for the Class 5A Region II playoffs.