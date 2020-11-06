Volleyball roundup: Indians cruise past Duncanville

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Varsity Indians volleyball team played a solid District 11-6A match against Duncanville on Tuesday evening at Mike Turner Gymnasium, winning in straight sets, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17.

“An overall big improvement in our hitting and passing game after winning but going 5 sets in the first round of district play,” WHS head coach Sandy Faussett-Stoops said.

Maddie Fuller led the way with nine service points, including three aces, and also had nine assists. Taylor Cavazos added eight points and also had a team-high 18 assists; and Brooklyn Baskin served six points and recorded a pair of aces.

Jh’Kyah Head finished with 12 kills with a team high .588 hitting percentage. Kate Morgan had 10 kills and six digs, followed by Emma Smithey with five kills, Lillie Loose with four kills and Bri Harper with three. Avery Long chipped in with 10 digs and Rylee Robinson added six.

The Indians (15-3, 9-2) have two huge matches in their final three of the regular season, and one was scheduled for Friday evening as they were to host Mansfield Lake Ridge at Mike Turner Gymnasium for their final home game of the year.

They will travel to Class 6A No. 15-ranked Mansfield High on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. first serve, then will get ready for the playoffs next Friday, Nov. 13, at DeSoto.

Midlothian def. Rockwall-Heath 3-2

HEATH — The Class 5A No. 4-ranked Lady Panthers stepped up in weight class for Tuesday’s non-district match against Class 6A Rockwall-Heath, but came away with a gritty five-set victory, 13-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-13, 15-10.

Kenna Buchanan had 15 kills and 16 digs to pace MHS, while Aryn Walton finished with 10 kills, 49 assists, 24 digs and four blocks and Killian Armstrong had 10 kills. Jenna McMichael added a team-high 26 digs and Carsyn Curry had 10 digs for the Lady Panthers.

MHS (17-1, 10-0) was scheduled to host District 14-5A colleague Cleburne on Friday and will play another non-district road match at Denton Braswell at noon on Saturday, before traveling to Joshua next Friday, Nov. 13, to wrap up the regular season. The Lady Panthers have an open date on Tuesday.

Red Oak def. Ennis 3-0

RED OAK — Megan O’Neal had 12 kills, three blocks, and five aces as the District 14-5A third-place Lady Hawks put it on cruise control on Wednesday and eased to a 25-15, 25-6, 25-13 win against county rival Ennis.

Brooke O’Neal added nine kills and four aces for Red Oak (11-11, 7-3), and Makinzie Taplin and Alayna Ryan-Guerrero tied for team honors with 15 assists each. Skyler Reynolds chipped in with six kills, Mizani McKellar recorded a dozen digs and Alyssa Lopez added three aces.

The Lady Hawks had Friday off and will return to action next Tuesday at Corsicana at 6:30 p.m. Their regular-season and home finale will take place next Friday, Nov. 13, against Waco University.

Aubrey def. Heritage 3-0

RIVER OAKS — The Midlothian Heritage volleyball team drew a tough opponent for the area round of the Class 4A Region II playoffs and fell in straight sets to the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals on Tuesday night, 25-22, 25-13, 25-18, at Castleberry High School.

The Jaguars finish with a 19-9 overall record, but not before winning their third straight district championship.

Aubrey (18-7) advanced to face Melissa in the Region II quarterfinals on Friday.