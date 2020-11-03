Volleyball roundup: WHS sweeps at Waco Midway

Daily Light report

WACO — The Waxahachie High School volleyball team picked up a big District 11-6A win in Waco after traveling to Midway on homecoming Friday night. The Indians won in 3 straight sets, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18.

Avery Long had an outstanding serving night, scoring 17 points off her serve with 4 service aces for WHS. Emma Smithey continues to play strong at the net, leading the team with a .470 hitting percentage, and ended the match with 10 kills, also adding a block.

Kate Morgan finished with 12 kills, Jh’Kyah Head had 10 kills and two blocks, and Bri Harper finished with six kills and a block.

Taylor Cavazos added 15 assists, followed by Maddie Fuller with 13. MaKenzie Audley had a strong performance in the third set, picking up two assists and playing solid defense. Brooklyn Baskin also had a team-high seven digs.

WHS (14-3, 8-2) was scheduled on Tuesday to host Duncanville at Mike Turner Gymnasium. They will also host Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in a huge match with major seeding implications. The Indians will be looking to avenge a four-set loss at Lake Ridge on Oct. 13.

Midlothian def. Corsicana 3-0

Midlothian def. Waco U 3-0

It was a successful weekend for the Class 5A No. 4-ranked Lady Panthers, with two District 14-5A victories that put them on the verge of a district championship and bumped them up a spot in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.

On Friday evening, the Lady Panthers played host to Corsicana and rolled once again in straight sets, 25-6, 25-11, 25-16. Kenna Buchanan finished with nine kills and 10 digs, and Aryn Walton added eight kills, 11 digs and 19 assists. Jenna McMichael had 10 digs, Kennedy King served four aces, and Peyton Rigsby finished with nine assists.

MHS closed out the week on Saturday afternoon at home with a make-up match against Waco University and rolled to an easy 25-8, 25-7, 25-13 sweep. Lots of Lady Panthers contributed in the match, with Buchanan notching nine kills and seven aces. Walton and Payton Rink had six kills each, McMichael had a team-high 13 digs and Walton dished out 27 assists.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel to Waco University on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.

This weekend, they will host Cleburne at 5 p.m. and will travel to Denton Braswell for a noon non-district match on Saturday. After an open date next Tuesday, MHS will end the regular season next Friday, Nov. 13, at second-place Joshua.

Joshua def. Red Oak 3-2

JOSHUA — It took the fifth and deciding set going long, but Joshua held on at home Friday night and pulled out a 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 16-25, 16-14 match win over the Lady Hawks on Friday night in a District 14-5A tilt.

Brooke O’Neal finished with 15 kills, 10 total blocks and three aces for Red Oak, and Megan O’Neal and Skyler Reynolds added 13 kills each while Makinzie Taplin had 33 assists in the marathon match.

The back row was active as well for the Lady Hawks (10-11, 6-3) as Mizani McKellar wound up with 32 digs, followed by Reynolds with 18, Alyssa Lopez with 17 and Jayli Feeley with 13.

The Lady Hawks will travel to Ennis on Wednesday and will enjoy a bye this Friday before closing out the regular season at Corsicana on Nov. 10 and at home against Waco University on Nov. 13.