Volleyball roundup: WHS powers past Cedar Hill

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie High School volleyball team received support from the Cheerleaders and Charmers along with the Coleman, Finley and Howard volleyball teams on Tuesday night in a 25-5, 25-12, 25-11 District 11-6A sweep of Cedar Hill at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

A quartet of players led the way at the net for WHS. Jh’Kyah Head finished with nine kills, while Kate Morgan added eight kills, eight service points and three aces; Emma Smithey chipped in with seven kills; and Linzie McCloud had six kills.

Taylor Cavazos had 12 assists, followed by MaKinzie Audley with nine assists and Maddie Fuller with eight. Avery Long had 11 points with three aces and also had nine digs, while Amber Morgan had eight service points and eight digs; Brooklyn Baskin finished with six points and two aces; and Allison O’Donnel wound up with nine digs.

The Indians (13-3, 7-2), who continue to receive votes in the Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll, were scheduled on Friday evening to travel to Waco Midway. They will host Duncanville at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday with first serve set for 5:30 p.m.

Midlothian def. Red Oak 3-1

RED OAK — Kenna Buchanan had 13 kills and 10 digs, and Aryn Walton added 11 kills, 32 assists and 17 digs as the Class 5A No. 5-ranked Lady Panthers battled to a four-set win over the host Lady Hawks, 25-15, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, in District 14-5A play on Tuesday.

Jenna McMichael had a match-high 21 digs and was 24-of-25 on serve receptions for Midlothian (14-1, 7-0), while Kennedy King had five blocks.

Megan O’Neal had nine kills, 11 digs and four blocks for Red Oak (10-10, 6-2), while Brooke O’Neal finished with eight kills and five blocks, and Hayley Bryan added seven kills. Mizani McKellar and Makinzie Taplin added 14 and 10 digs respectively, and Taplin and Alayna Ryan-Guerrero finished with 18 and 12 assists respectively as well.

The Lady Panthers were slated to host Corsicana on Friday evening. They will make up a postponed district home match against Waco University on Saturday at 2 p.m., then will travel to University on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.

Red Oak, meanwhile, was scheduled to travel to Joshua for a Friday match. The Lady Hawks will host Ennis on Wednesday.

Heritage def. Wilmer-Hutchins 3-0

LANCASTER — The Jaguars defeated Wilmer-Hutchins, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9, on Thursday in the bi-district round of the Class 4A Region II playoffs at Lancaster High School.

The Jaguars (19-8) will play Aubrey in the area round early next week. Aubrey defeated Carrollton Ranchview on Thursday night.

The Jags traveled to Maypearl on Tuesday for a warm-up match and came away with a 25-15, 27-25, 25-18 win. Senior captain Elizabeth Schmidt led the way with 12 kills, five blocks and nine digs, while Hayden Brunson and Kensey Clifton had 17 and 10 assists respectively, Cayla Williams contributed seven blocks, and Rhali Adams finished with 12 digs.

Pilot Point def. Maypearl 3-2

LAKE WORTH — The 2020 volleyball season ended in disappointing fashion for the Maypearl Lady Panthers in a 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12 loss to Pilot Point on Thursday night in the bi-district round of the Class 3A Region II playoffs.

The Lady Panthers finish the season at 20-7 overall, while Pilot Point advances to face Class 3A No. 4-ranked Emory Rains (24-1) in the area round early next week.

In Maypearl’s warm-up match against Heritage on Tuesday, Nanea Storm had eight kills, while Zoe Huskins finished with five blocks and Lex Berryman added four blocks. Carsen Young had 13 digs, Katy McMullin finished with 10 digs, and Meagan Price issued 10 assists.

Lorena def. Palmer 3-1

MEXIA — The Palmer Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-13, 25-17, 25-8 loss to Lorena on Thursday in the bi-district round of the Class 3A Region II playoffs at Mexia High School.

Macey Maxwell had four kills, three assists and 11 digs to lead Palmer, which finished 14-10 overall. Mackenzie Marusak added three kills and served three aces, while Emma Jones had three assists, Parker Reese had three blocks and Alexis Villasenor contributed 12 digs.

Lorena (19-3) will face either Groesbeck or Rogers in the area round early next week.

Tioga def. Italy 3-0

GLEN ROSE — The Lady Gladiators battled Tioga for the first two sets but went on to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-7 loss to the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday in the bi-district round of the Class 2A Region II playoffs.

Italy finishes with a 7-15 overall record but brings back almost its entire roster, with only two graduating seniors.

Tioga will play 14-2A champion Bremond in the area round early next week.

OCS def. Garland Christian 3-0

GARLAND — Ovilla Christian School traveled to Garland Christian on Tuesday night and came away with a three-set sweep, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11, in TAPPS District 3-2A action.

The Lady Eagles (19-4-2, 5-0) will host Bullard Brook Hill in a non-district match on Tuesday.