Volleyball roundup: WHS makes quick work of Waco at home

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie varsity volleyball team played a solid match against Waco on Friday at Mike Turner Gymnasium, winning in straight sets, 25-5, 25-3, 25-8.

Jh’Kyah Head finished with nine kills, one block and one ace, and Taylor Cavazos added 10 assists, eight digs and nine points. Other contributors included Lillie Loose with eight kills; Rylee Robinson with 22 points and four aces; Avery Long with 14 points and two aces; and Makenzie Audley with 10 assists.

Others included Tianna Owens with five kills; Brooklyn Baskin with five digs and two kills; Maddie Fuller with nine assists; Bri Harper with four kills and a block; Emma Smithey with four kills; Katy Jenkins with three kills; and Amber Morgan with two kills.

Additionally, the WHS ninth-grade (17-0) and junior varsity (15-0) teams are both undefeated this season.

The Indians (12-3, 6-2) were scheduled to host Cedar Hill on Tuesday evening. They will travel to Waco Midway on Friday for a 5 p.m. first serve as District 11-6A play continues.

Red Oak def. Cleburne 3-1

CLEBURNE — The Lady Hawks were stretched to four sets on Friday, but came away with a 25-10, 25-20, 17-25, 25-13 win over Cleburne in District 14-5A action.

Brooke O’Neal and Megan O’Neal each recorded 10 kills to pace the Lady Hawks, and each had four and five blocks respectively. Mizani McKellar recorded 15 digs; Makinzie Taplin added 19 assists and two aces; Alayna Ryan-Guerrero had 14 assists; and Skyler Reynolds had seven kills.

The Lady Hawks (10-9, 6-1) were scheduled to host Midlothian on Tuesday night in a battle to decide the outcome of the district race. They will travel to Joshua on Friday evening with the match starting at 5 p.m.

Maypearl def. Dallas A+ 3-0

MAYPEARL — Nanea Storm finished with nine digs on Friday as the Lady Panthers ended their regular season with a 25-8, 25-6, 25-6 rout of Dallas A+ Academy.

Lauren Pieper served a total of 10 aces as Maypearl finished with 27 aces as a team. Lex Berryman had two blocks, and Meagan Price had eight digs as the Lady Panthers quickly dispatched their opponent.

The Lady Panthers (20-5, 5-1) will be the No. 2 seed out of District 9-3A in the bi-district round of the Class 3A Region II playoffs.

Palmer def. Mildred 3-1

PALMER — Macey Maxwell had yet another impressive scoreline with 12 kills, nine aces, 18 digs and 14 assists as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Mildred, 25-20, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19, on Friday.

Alexa Pelerose added seven kills, Taylor Rhoades had seven blocks, Morgan Zabojnik recorded a match-high 20 digs, and Emma Jones finished with 14 assists for Palmer.

The Lady Bulldogs (14-8, 8-5) were scheduled to wrap up the regular season at Eustace on Tuesday. The Class 3A Region III playoffs begin this weekend.

Italy to face Tioga

The Italy Lady Gladiators will take on the Tioga Lady Bulldogs on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the bi-district round of the Class 2A Region II playoffs at Glen Rose High School.

The Lady Gladiators finished the regular season 7-7 in District 15-2A and 7-14 overall. Tioga won the Class 1A state volleyball championship in 2016.

OCS def. Longview Christian 3-0

LONGVIEW — The Ovilla Christian School Lady Eagles got back on the road home quickly on Thursday after taking a 25-7, 25-13, 25-4 match sweep over Longview Christian in TAPPS District 3-2A action.

Tessa Henry led OCS (18-4-2, 4-0) with 11 kills and six blocks, while Audrey Nunes had seven kills and 12 digs. Marlee Hopkins and London Upchurch combined for 22 assists; Summer Stephens served five aces; and Olivia Goerig had four blocks.

The Lady Eagles were scheduled to visit Garland Christian on Tuesday. They will travel to Dallas First Baptist for a district match on Thursday night at 7 p.m.