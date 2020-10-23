Volleyball roundup: WHS bounces back vs. DeSoto

Daily Light report

Kate Morgan led the team in three categories with14 kills ( hitting .400), two aces and seven digs as the Waxahachie High School volleyball team bounced back from a pair of losses and defeated DeSoto in straight sets, 25-18, 26-24, 25-16, on Tuesday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium to finish the first round of District 11-6A play with a 5-2 record.

Jh’Kyah Head had six kills and two blocks for WHS, while Emma Smithey also had six kills. Maddie Fuller added 14 assists and six digs, Brooklyn Baskin had four kills and two aces, and Taylor Cavazos finished with 12 assists and five digs.

The Indians (11-3 overall), who are receiving votes in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A volleyball poll, were scheduled to host Waco High at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Friday for their Pink Out game. They will host Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Red Oak def. Waco University 3-0

WACO — Skyler Reynolds and Brooke O’Neal each recorded seven kills, leading the Lady Hawks to an easy 25-9, 25-12, 25-3 win at Waco University in District 14-5A action on Tuesday.

Reynolds also led the team with 14 digs, and Megan O’Neal added six kills and four blocks. Makinzie Taplin had 14 assists and four aces; Mizani McKellar recorded 12 digs; Alayna Ryan-Guerrero had nine assists and seven aces; and Alyssa Lopez served four aces for the Lady Hawks.

Red Oak (9-9, 5-1) was scheduled to travel to Cleburne on Friday. They will host Class 5A No. 5-ranked Midlothian on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with a share o the district lead on the line.

Grandview def. Maypearl 3-2

MAYPEARL — In a thrilling match that went the distance and then some, Class 3A No. 21 Grandview needed extra points in the deciding fifth set to come away with a 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15 upset win over the No. 13 Lady Panthers on Tuesday that gave the visiting Lady Zebras the District 9-3A championship.

The Lady Panthers led two sets to none before Grandview mounted its comeback.

Maypearl (19-5, 4-1) was scheduled to close out the regular season at home against Dallas A+ Academy on Friday evening. The bi-district round of the Class 3A Region II playoffs begin next Thursday.

Rio Vista def. Italy 3-0

ITALY — The Lady Gladiators gave Rio Vista a tussle in their regular-season finale on Tuesday, but the Lady Eagles came out on top in three sets, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14, in a District 15-2A tilt.

Keri Scott had seven kills to pace Italy (7-14, 7-7), while Morgan Brown added six kills and Cadence Hopgood had four blocks. Brooklyn Steinmetz finished with 20 assists and nine digs, and Ella Hudson also had nine digs.