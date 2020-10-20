Volleyball roundup: No. 20 Mansfield holds off WHS

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie High School volleyball team suffered their second loss in District 11-6A play to a strong Class 6A No. 20-ranked Mansfield team on Friday at Mike Turner Gymnasium, 14-25, 25-22, 16-25, 18-25.

The game was filled with long rallies and scrappy defense by both teams, but a late serving run by Mansfield in the fourth set ended a comeback run for the Indians.

Jh’Kyah Head had a team-high 11 kills for WHS, while Kate Morgan finished with 10 kills, three aces and nine digs, and Emma Smithey had eight kills. Taylor Cavazos wound up with 15 assists and nine digs, and Maddie Fuller had 11 assists and 11 digs.

Other contributors included Avery Long with 12 digs and Rylee Robinson with 11 digs. Tionna Owens and Bri Harper had four blocks each, and Amber Morgan added three kills. In serve receptions, Robinson was 15-of-16 and Brooklyn Baskin was 22-of-27.

The Indians (10-3, 4-2) were scheduled to host DeSoto on Tuesday evening for Teacher Appreciation Night to finish out the first round of district play. They are scheduled to start the second half of the schedule Friday at Mike Turner Gymnasium against Waco High, pending that school’s COVID-19 status.

Midlothian def. Rockwall 3-2

ROCKWALL — The Class 5A No. 5-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers made the most of their district bye, traveling to Rockwall for a non-district match on Saturday against the Class 6A Lady Yellowjackets. The Lady Panthers in the end came away with a thrilling win, rallying from a set down to beat Rockwall in five sets, 25-23, 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10.

Kenna Buchanan led the Lady Panthers with 18 kills, while Payton Rink and Killian Armstrong had 10 kills apiece. Aryn Walton finished with 59 assists and Kennedy King had a team-high four blocks.

Five players reached double figures in digs, led by Jenna McMichael with 31, Walton and Karsyn Curry with 14 each, Buchanan with 13 and Lauren Safrit with 11.

The Lady Panthers (11-1, 4-0) were scheduled to host Joshua on Tuesday to end the first half of District 14-5A play. MHS held a half-game lead on second-place Red Oak and a full game on third-place Joshua headed into this week’s action.

The Lady Panthers will travel to Ennis on Friday for a 5 p.m. first serve, and will travel to Red Oak next Tuesday for a match starting at 6:30 p.m.

Red Oak def. Corsicana 3-0

RED OAK — Megan O’Neal led the way with 10 kills and also had five aces and three blocks as the Lady Hawks cruised to a straight-set District 14-5A win over Corsicana, 25-12, 25-16, 25-12, on Friday.

Brooke O’Neal added nine kills and four blocks, Mizani McKellar had 16 digs, Alayna Ryan-Guerrero chipped in with 16 assists and 10 digs, and Makinzie Taplin had 14 assists in the win.

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to travel to Waco University on Tuesday night. They will stay on the road on Friday, venturing to Cleburne.

Heritage def. Life 3-0

The Jaguars traveled to Life Waxahachie for a district match on Friday afternoon and came away with a three-set sweep, clinching the outright District 11-4A championship.

Last Tuesday, the Jaguars defeated Alvarado in identical sets, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19, to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed.

The Jaguars (16-8, 11-0) were scheduled to close out the regular season at home against Venus on Tuesday night. The Class 4A Region II playoffs begin next week.

Maypearl def. Madison 3-0

MAYPEARL — The Class 3A No. 15 Lady Panthers barely broke a sweat on Friday as they coasted past Dallas Madison, 25-7, 25-4, 25-6, in a District 9-3A match on Friday.

Victoria Southerland finished with eight kills in a very quick match to lead the Lady Panthers, and Nanea Storm added six kills and five aces. Meagan Price finished with 11 assists and seven aces, Lex Berryman made four blocks, Lauren Pieper dished out 14 assists and Carsen Young had eight digs.

Maypearl (19-4, 4-0) was scheduled to host 3A No. 21 Grandview in a district showdown on Tuesday night. They will close out the regular season on Friday at home against Dallas A+ Academy.

Palmer def. Mildred 3-1

PALMER — Macey Maxwell finished with a dozen kills, 18 digs, 14 assists and nine aces as Palmer clinched a playoff berth with a 25-20, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19 victory over Mildred in District 18-3A play on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs piled up 21 more aces to an already-impressive team total. Taylor Rhoades had seven blocks, Morgan Zabojnik joined in with a team-high 20 digs and Emma Jones led the team with 15 assists.

Palmer (14-8, 8-5) was scheduled to travel to 3A No. 8-ranked Eustace on Tuesday evening for the regular-season finale, with the Class 3A Region III playoffs to follow next week.

Italy def. TLCA 3-0

ARLINGTON — Cadence Hopgood had eight kills on Saturday as Italy swept Arlington Texas Leadership Charter Academy, 25-10, 25-23, 25-14, in a District 15-2A match.

Keri Scott added five kills and four aces, while Ella Hudson and Karley Sigler finished with 12 and 10 digs respectively and Brooklyn Steinmetz had 19 assists for the Lady Gladiators.

Italy (7-17, 7-6) will host Rio Vista in the team’s regular-season finale at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Class 2A Region II playoffs begin next week.