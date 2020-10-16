Volleyball roundup: WHS suffers first district setback

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Class 6A No. 19-ranked Waxahachie High School volleyball team battled through four sets on Tuesday night before suffering its first District 11-6A match loss of the season against district rival Mansfield Lake Ridge, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-25.

Kate Morgan led the way with 13 kills, followed by Jh’Kyah Head with 10 kills and two blocks for WHS. Taylor Cavazos added 19 assists, while MaKinzie Audley finished with 17 assists and two aces.

Avery Long had 14 digs and three aces, Brooklyn Baskin contributed nine digs and served nine points, and Tionna Owens had a pair of blocks.

The Lady Indians (10-2, 4-1) were scheduled for another huge district match on Friday afternoon at Mike Turner Gymnasium against Mansfield High (8-1, 4-0), which is ranked 23rd by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

They will travel to DeSoto next Tuesday to end the first half of the 11-6A schedule.

Midlothian def. Cleburne 3-0

CLEBURNE —Payton Rink had a dozen kills and Kenna Buchanan had 10 kills and 10 digs as Class 5A No. 6 Midlothian dispatched Cleburne in straight sets on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13.

Aryn Walton had five kills, 31 assists and five blocks, while Lauren Safrit added six kills and Killian Armstrong finished with three blocks for the Lady Panthers. Jenna McMichael led the team with 18 digs.

The Lady Panthers (10-1, 4-0) have a district bye this weekend and will travel to Rockwall for a 3 p.m. first serve. They will host Joshua on Tuesday to end the first half of District 14-5A play.

Kennedale def. Red Oak 3-0

RED OAK — The Lady Hawks fought hard against the No. 18-ranked team in Class 4A, but Kennedale prevailed, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19, in a non-district match on Tuesday.

Megan O’Neal led the way with eight kills and three blocks for Red Oak, while Makinzie Taplin had 13 assists and served three aces. Alyssa Lopez and Alayna Ryan-Guerrero each added eight digs.

The Lady Hawks (7-9, 3-1) were scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Friday evening to resume District 14-5A play. Tuesday’s away match at Waco University is uncertain because of a Waco ISD shutdown due to COVID-19.

Heritage def. Alvarado 3-0

ALVARADO — Class 4A No. 22-ranked Heritage stayed consistent through the entire match and defeated Alvarado in identical sets, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19, on Tuesday to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed out of District 11-4A.

The Jaguars (15-8, 10-0) traveled to Life Waxahachie for a district match on Friday afternoon and will close out the regular season at home against Venus on Tuesday night.

Maypearl def. Keene 3-0

KEENE — Nanea Storm finished with 12 kills, leading Class 3A No. 15-ranked Maypearl to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 sweep of Keene on Tuesday in District 9-3A action.

Victoria Southerland added eight kills, while Carsen Young and Meagan Price each served four aces and added 13 and nine digs respectively. Lauren Pieper finished with 16 assists and Price with 12 assists.

The Lady Panthers (18-4, 3-0) were scheduled to host Dallas Madison on Friday evening. They will host Grandview (13-6, 3-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a huge match that will likely decide the 9-3A championship.

Palmer def. Blooming Grove 3-2

BLOOMING GROVE — Macey Maxwell finished with 10 kills, 12 digs, 12 assists, three aces and three blocks as Palmer stayed in the playoff hunt with a marathon 25-21, 17-25, 25-20, 18-25, 17-15 victory over Blooming Grove on Tuesday.

Morgan Zabojnik ended the match with 32 digs for the Lady Bulldogs, while Mackenzie Marusak added six kills and four aces, and Chloe Cisneros had six kills and five blocks. Taylor Rhoades had a team-high seven blocks and Alexa Pelerose added 10 digs and three aces. Emma Jones had 13 assists and Alexis Villasenor finished with a dozen digs as well.

The Lady Bulldogs (13-8, 7-5) were slated to host Mildred in their final home match of the season on Friday afternoon with a chance to clinch playoffs with a victory. They will end the regular season at Eustace on Tuesday at 6 p.m. looking to avenge a loss in their previous meeting.

Avalon def. Italy 3-1

ITALY — The Lady Gladiators evened the match at a set apiece, but Avalon went on to a 25-18, 18-25, 26-24, 25-21 win on Tuesday in District 15-2A action.

Keri Scott had nine kills, 11 digs and two blocks for Italy, while Cadence Hopgood added eight kills and a block. Taliyah Ezell wound up with a team-high 28 digs. Brooklyn Steinmetz had 32 assists and 16 digs, and Morgan Brown and Ella Hudson chipped in with 11 and 10 digs respectively.

The Lady Gladiators (6-13, 6-6) will continue district play on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Arlington Texas Leadership Charter Academy. They will close out the regular season at home against Rio Vista on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

OCS def. Garland Christian 3-0

OVILLA — Audrey Nunes led the way with 16 kills, and the Ovilla Christian School Lady Eagles dominated Thursday’s TAPPS District 3-2A opener from start to finish as they coasted past Garland Christian, 25-8, 25-9, 25-4.

Tessa Henry added 11 kills and a pair of blocks, and Marlee Hopkins had 17 assists, six kills and five aces. London Upchurch contributed 16 assists, and Summer Stephens and Taylor Sauceda finished with 12 and 11 digs respectively.

OCS (16-4-2, 1-0) traveled to Longview Christian for a non-district tune-up match and came away with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-12 sweep. Henry had a team-high 14 kills, while Nunes added 12 kills. Hopkins finished with 15 assists and four aces, while Upchurch had 14 assists and six aces and Sauceda wound up with 13 digs.

The Lady Eagles will step up in classification on Saturday, hosting TAPPS Class 6A powerhouse Argyle Liberty Christian at noon. Liberty Christian (21-0) swept the Lady Eagles in a very competitive non-district match during a tri-match in Grapevine on Sept. 17. OCS will host Dallas First Baptist on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.