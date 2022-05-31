WHS hires DeSoto’s Villers to coach track

Greg Riddle

The Dallas Morning News

After winning eight team state titles as the girls head track coach at DeSoto, June Villers is leaving the legendary program to become the girls head coach at Waxahachie, it was announced Friday.

Villers became the head coach at DeSoto in 2008 and won team state titles in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. There was no state meet in 2020 because of the pandemic, and DeSoto became the first school to win five consecutive girls team state championships in the UIL’s largest classification.

Villers will replace longtime coach Dana Scott at Waxahachie.

Villers’ 2019 team might be her best ever, scoring an extraordinary 121 points at the state meet to win by 73 points. Villers called that squad a “Dream Team,” and DeSoto broke its own high school national record in the 4x100-meter relay, swept the state titles in all three relays and had 11 girls score points in relays and/or individual events.

Villers, who has also been a head coach at Palmer and North Mesquite, has coached teams that have won 13 regional championships and 16 district titles. She has been inducted into the Texas Track and Field Hall of Fame and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame, and in February she was named the Texas High School Coaches Association’s girls coach of the year.

Villers was The Dallas Morning News All-Area girls coach of the year in 2021.