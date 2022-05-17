WHS’ Harris competes at UIL meet

Daily Light report

AUSTIN — Waxahachie senior Josh Harris competed in the Class 6A boys’ triple jump on Saturday afternoon at the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

Harris finished seventh in the state with a leap of 46 feet, 1.25 inches, obtaining that distance on the fifth of six attempts. The gold medal winner was Damilare Olukosi of Fort Bend Travis, who cleared 51-8.75.

Harris came into the event seeded sixth with a jump of 47-10 after winning the gold medal at that distance at the Class 6A Region II meet.

Additionally, two Ellis County athletes competed in the Class 1A boys’ division on Saturday, and both finished in the top four in their respective events.

Sophomore Jake Ozymy of Avalon won the bronze medal in the 1A boys’ 800-meter run, finishing the race in a time of 2 minutes, 0.40 seconds. Ozymy finished behind gold medal winner Isaiah Billingsley of Tilden McMullen County and silver medalist Christian Gonzalez of Sulphur Bluff.

Oxymy qualified for the state meet last year as a freshman, finishing fifth in the 800 in a time of 2:08.41.

Junior Braeden Woodward of Milford ran a strong race in the 1A boys’ 100-meter dash, finishing tied for fourth in a time of 11.11 seconds. LaTavion Mays of Burkeville won gold in the event.