Friday the 13th lucky for local athletes

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

AUSTIN — The 3-day University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Meet (May 12-14) in Austin proved to be quite a successful event, especially for a good group of Ellis County athletes competing from the following schools: Life School of Waxahachie, Midlothian Heritage, Midlothian High, Ennis, Waxahachie, Avalon, and Milford. In fact, Friday, the 13th showed to be very lucky for three competitors on Day 2 of the track and field spectacular event.

Collecting state medals on Friday was Madeleine Fey, sophomore from Midlothian High School, and she was the most decorated Ellis County athlete that day – as she captured the state discus throw in the early afternoon, with her best hurl measuring 160’3” – and gold was her reward. Coming in second place for silver was McKenzie Davis from Carrollton Creekview, 15’10”, and rounding out the event with a bronze third place was Serina Ramirez from Rio Grande City, 149’10”. (Fey also won the state discus championship in the 2021 meet last year, so she was there to aggressively defend her title – and she was victorious.)

This impressive MHS thrower had medaled earlier that morning as she became the silver recipient for the girls shot put, with a toss of 46-11 ½. The gold medal winner for this event was Melanie Duron of Laredo Martin, 48 feet even, and third place was pulled-in by Glennis Woolridge from Mansfield Timberview, 45-9 ¾.

Later on in the afternoon, juniors Ennis’ Heath Vernor and Midlothian High’s Gabriel Songer battled it out, along with other outstanding competitors in the sport of discus throw. Vernor, a heavy favorite seemed to not be having one of his better, banner days of hurling the frisbee. And it seemed like the longer throws just kept increasing in the recording of the later attempts in the match. (Each competitor gets 6 attempts and the farthest throw is the one they keep of record.) As the contest moves along, one competitor will hurl what looks to be a winner, then in the following round, a new upstart challenger will come in with a surprising throw even longer. The final and sixth attempt in discus throw can be quite exciting, and this was a great one for the ages.

Out of nowhere came Lucas Williams from Colleyville Heritage with an amazing long throw of 191-2. Next, Vernor from Ennis hit his stride in his final fling, and he excited the crowd with a toss of 185’9. This seemed to solidify his place as second in the contest. However, Kevin Adams II from Cedar Park, who had experienced a horrible day of throwing – which included several faults and even worse, he had put his discus into the nets and pole structures, so some of the his throws didn’t count at all in his six attempts. But somehow this young man put it all together on his final toss when he surprised the entire field with a sparkling distance of 187-4, just edging out Vernor for the silver medal. But with a not-so-perfect-day for him, he seemed elated that he still made the podium with a bronze award. Unfortunately, Midlothian’s Songer ended up with an eighth place finish (169-10), but nevertheless, was very consistent and a fighter to the end.

The third competitor from MHS on the day was senior Jade Ferrell, who finished sixth in the 5A girls’ high jump. Ferrell finished with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches and actually tied for fourth place, but had more attempts than the other two jumpers. Frisco Wakeland’s Hannah Pfiffner won the gold medal, clearing 6 feet even.

That rounded-out Day 2 for the Ellis County hopefuls – gathering 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze. It wasn’t a bad day at all, so congratulations to all the top winners and also to those who trained so valiantly, but somehow was unable to make the state winner’s stand.