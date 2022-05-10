Track and field a way of life for Vernor family

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

With Ennis track and field star Heath Vernor (a junior) making his second trip in-a-row to the UIL State Track & Field Championships in Austin, it is interesting to reflect how the entire family has linked themselves to events in this great sport. The big event kicks off on Thursday and runs through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

Danny Vernor – father

Mr. Vernor started the love for track and field during his high school days at Brazoswood High, in the Houston area. He was a sprinter and long jumper. In his senior year (1985), he proudly admits that he was the fastest guy in his high school of over 2,400 students back during the mid-80s.

But according to Vernor, “Being the fastest didn’t mean much in my very competitive district. I ran a 50.1 – 400 meters and long jumped 22’5.5”, but back then they only took the two top athletes straight to regionals. Raymond Pierre, a noted track guy, was in my district in the Houston area and it was a fight for second place. Unfortunately, there were plenty of fast guys to go around, so I was left at home.”

The eldest Vernor continues, “However, I always went to the U.I.L. State Track & Field Meet, and I often dreamed of my children someday running there. Thankfully, my two sons have made it to State three times now, but it was never my plan for them to be earning their spots in the State competition by way of throwing. I always felt they would be a runner or jumper like me. But, that’s not what happened for my guys. It has been amazing to see how they have evolved into outstanding discus throwers instead.”

Kim Vernor – mother

A few years ago, Mrs. Vernor became interested in the sport – especially since the entire family trekked to Dallas once or twice a week for the two sons to take throwing lessons from one of the best in the business., Dave Wollman. This well-known throwing specialist was the long-time men’s and women’s head track and field coach from Southern Methodist University.

As a result of her hard efforts, Mrs. Vernor won the 2021 USATF Masters National Championship in the hammer and the discus for the “Women’s 50-54” age division. That prestigious event was held in Ames, Iowa at Iowa State University last year.

“I was a little disappointed that I threw under my personal bests,” admits Mrs. Vernor, “But I think I was just a little too nervous at the big meet. Nevertheless, I performed well enough to win both events in my age grouping. In previous meets I threw better at 39.7 meters in the hammer and 34.5 meters in the discus.”

Mrs. Vernor also won at the USATF Indoor Southwest Regionals in the shot put and sixteen pound weight throw in February 2022. This athletic woman graduated in 1987 from R.L. Turner High School in Farmers Branch.

Dane Vernor – older brother

Dane, a 2020 Ennis High School graduate, is now completing his second year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He was recruited to go there by the coaches to compete with the track and field team in the throwing events. Most recently, Dane has competed at places like the Penn Relays, West Point, University of California San Diego, and Princeton to name a few.

His featured events are the hammer and discus outdoors and the 35 pound weight indoors. He has only been on the podium once so far – which was at the Navy Spring Meet, where he threw 49.46 meters to win third place. However, there should be a lot more winning in his future during his 3rd and 4th years at the Academy, as he is working hard to become the Navy’s strongest thrower in the weight room.

Kimble Dann – little sister

The youngest Vernor sibling is also learning the weight throws, as she attends the throwing practices of her mother and her brother Heath. This past spring she threw the 2 kg hammer a distance of 19.02 meters in one of the practices. Upon this amazing feat for a 9-year old girl, the entire group of spectators erupted into cheers. Kimble Dann is also involved in and learning more about the art of throwing the shot put and discus.

Heath Vernor – 2nd year state qualifier

Heath is heading to State once again. He recently tossed a 176’2 discus throw at the Regional meet (April 29) at Arlington’s UTA Maverick Stadium, and coming in right behind him was another Ellis County favorite – Midlothian High School’s Gabriel Songer (a junior), with a throw of 170’2. The top four placers from Regionals will travel down Highway I-35 to Austin to compete against all the 5A discus champs and runner-ups from the entire state of Texas on Friday, May 13.

The two Ellis County hurlers also mixed it up previously at the Area 13/14 meet the week before in Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium – April 21, 2022. On this particular day, Heath sent his winning throw at an outstanding distance which was his personal best record of all time – 186’8. Songer came in strong with a 2nd place finish as well.

Vernor has been one of the state favorites all season long in discus throw. He is a fierce competitor and trains extremely hard to hone in on his skills and to sharpen his consistency.

His throwing coach, Hank Hollywood, says, “I am excited for him to be making his second appearance at the state tournament. We feel like he has a good chance to make the podium in this return trip. The goal is for him to win it and see if he can eclipse his best throw of 186’8. Heath has had two weeks to prepare for State, which hopefully has helped him tighten up his technique and release. I generally don’t coach Heath too much at the actual events. He is such a committed athlete that he puts a lot of pressure on himself, so I don’t need to be harping on him too much. He pretty much keeps himself in check”.

When asked about how he feels about returning to the state meet, Vernor quickly replies, “I am 100 percent more confident than before. Not only do I have a feel for being there before, but my technique and strength levels are much better than last year. I trust in my skills and athletic abilities, so I’m definitely extending myself to be going all out to put forth my very best efforts.”

He continues, “Coach Hollywood and I have our goals set to fine-tune my lifting schedule so I can hopefully peak right on the day of the state meet. We will probably only make minor adjustments in the ring if we feel we must do so. I have a great assuredness in my coach and in myself. We’ll just have to wait and see how far my the longest discus throw lands on Friday, May 13th. I’m hoping it will be a ‘lucky’ day for me.”