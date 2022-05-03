Indians’ Harris leaps into state track meet

Daily Light report

HEWITT — The Waxahachie Indians will be sending one representative to next weekend’s University Interscholastic League state track and field championships.

Senior Josh Harris won the gold medal in the triple jump this past weekend at the Class 6A Region II meet at Midway Panther Stadium. Harris won with a leap of 47 feet, 10 inches, a personal record.

Harris will be competing in the Class 6A boys’ triple jump competition on Saturday, May 14 in the UIL state meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin. Harris is seeded sixth in the event, with Fort Bend Travis’ Damilare Olukosi posting the top distance of 50-9.

Teammate and classmate Jaylen Burke placed seventh in the triple jump, clearing 44-3.

Other Indians competing at the regional meet were the WHS 4x100-meter relay team of freshman Brayden Williams, junior Calvin Simpson, junior Jermaine Jones and senior Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, who placed fifth in the finals after coming in fourth in the preliminaries.

In the girls’ division, three Lady Indians competed in four events at the regional meet. Junior Scout Burns placed ninth in the discus with a throw of 114-7, a personal record, and followed with a 15th-place finish in the shot put, throwing 34-8.25. Sophomore Emilee Jones was 12th in the 1600-meter run, finishing in 5:20.80, which is a new school record; and senior Cori Morgan was 14th in the 3200-meter run in 11:42,70.