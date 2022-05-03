Ellis schools to send over a dozen to state

Daily Light report

Ellis County will be well-represented in the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships next weekend with more than a dozen entrants.

In Class 5A, Midlothian High School will send three athletes and Ennis High School will send one to Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus in Austin.

EHS junior Heath Vernor and MHS junior Gabe Songer battled the whole way in the discus, but Vernor took the gold medal at the Class 5A Region II meet this past weekend at the University of Texas-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium.

Songer threw the heavy frisbee 170 feet, 2 inches, and that was good enough for a silver medal. Songer also competed in the shot put, placing seventh.

Sophomore Maddie Fey won the discus state championship a year ago as a freshman competing for Southwest High School in San Antonio. Now a Lady Panther, Fey is targeting state titles in both the discus and shot put after qualifying for state in both. Fey threw the discus a personal record 170 feet, 2 inches, and also won the shot put with a throw of 45-8.

A third MHS athlete, senior Jade Ferrell, will be heading to Austin next week as well after placing second in the high jump with a personal record of 5 feet, 8 inches.

In Class 4A, Life Waxahachie and Midlothian Heritage will be sending multiple athletes, and Ferris will also represent.

Life will have the largest contingent of any local school with qualifiers in five girls’ events, including the No. 1-seeded 4x100-meter relay team of Sanai Gort, Bre’anna Lacy, Tyuanna Simmons and Chaniqua Tonge, who ran a blistering 48.00 to win this past weekend at Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lady Mustangs’ 4x200 relay squad of Gort, Tonge, Simmons and Lacy are also the top seed at state after winning in a regional time of 1:41.21.

Lacy will compete in the 200-meter dash and is seeded third; Tonge is seeded No. 2 in the long jump; and sophomore Jasmine Pullins will be entered in the high jump after being selected as a wild card.

Meanwhile, SEC-bound senior jumper Leah Anderson, freshman Evanna Jacobsen and sophomore Stetson Sarratt will carry the Heritage track and field banner into next week’s state track and field championships.

Anderson came away with three gold medals in the 4A Region II meet, winning the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and the triple jump. Anderson also advanced in the long jump, finishing second with a personal record.

At last year’s state meet, Anderson took home gold medals in the triple jump and 100 hurdles, and a silver in the 100 hurdles. Anderson signed with the University of Georgia in December.

Jacobsen won the silver medal in the girls’ 800-meter run in a PR of 2:20.60 and will be heading to state as well. Jacobsen also competed in the 1600, finishing ninth.

Sarratt is seeded eighth in the boys’ 4A triple jump after winning gold at regionals, clearing 45-1/2.

Ferris freshman Arieanna Jefferson placed second to Anderson in the triple jump and is seeded second in the state event. Jefferson posted 39-6 in the triple jump, just 14 inches off Anderson’s distance.

In Class 1A, Milford junior Braedyn Woodward will compete in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles after running an 11.05 at the 1A Region IV meet in Corpus Christi. Avalon sophomore Jake Ozymy returns to state after qualifying in the 800-meter run.