Life track team eyes regional meet

Daily Light report

DALLAS — The District 11-4A/12-4A area track and field championships were more of the same on Thursday, with Life High School Waxahachie flashing more bling at the end of the day.

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs both claimed team championships in their respective divisions and sent more qualifiers on to the next round at the area meet at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex. The Lady Mustangs amassed 156 total points to 122 for team runner-up Midlothian Heritage; and the boys tied Dallas Lincoln for first with 94 points, and Heritage third at 88.

Life’s boys took home four gold medals, but three of them were by sophomore John Hawkins as he swept all three distance races with personal records.

Hawkins won the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 3.9 seconds, then won the 1600 in 4:46.06 and the 3200 in 10:48.27. Senior Eric McNairy sprinted to the 200-meter championship in a PR of 22.27 seconds.

The 4x200 relay team of McNairy, Zion Smith, James Hicks and Camrin Jackson won the silver, while the 4x100 team of Hicks, Jackson, Joshua Ford and Aaron Hall qualified for regionals with a fourth-place finish.

Junior Cason Rogers took the silver in the 300-meter hurdles and the bronze in the 110 hurdles, while Hall won the bronze in the 100.

Other competitors for Life incuded Jackson in the 200; Chazz Peters in the 400; Ryan Russell in the 110 and 300 hurdles; Caleb Harris in the 110 hurdles; and Kayden Jenkins in the high jump and long jump.

There were plenty of medals for the Lady Mustangs as well. Charzell Williams won the 1600 in 5:31.59 and the 3200 in 12:18.30 and was second in the 800; Bre’anna Lacy won the 200 in a PR time of 24.28; and the 4x100 relay of Sanai Gort, Lacy, Tyuanna Simmons and Chaniqua Tonge won gold in 1:44.39.

The 4x200 team of Gort, Tonge, Mia Williams and Lacy was second, and the 4x400 relay squad of Williams, Jaimie Brown, Jordynn West and Rayanna Montgomery was second also.

Tonge added a silver in the 100 long jump, and was fourth in the triple jump to advance. Senior Kayla Colquitt won silver in the 300 hurdles and the high jump, also advancing with a fourth in the 100 hurdles. Junior Ana’zia Smith was second in the shot put; sophomore Jasmine Pullins was third in the high jump; and Lacy added a fourth in the long jump to qualify for regionals.

Other Lady Mustang entrants at area were Simmons in the 100; Montgomery and West in the 400; and Pullins in the triple jump.

All top four finishers will compete in the Class 4A Region II track and field championships on Friday and Saturday at Texas A&M-Commerce.

Ferris qualifiers

Ferris High School also qualified several athletes to the 4A Region II meet at the area meet on Thursday.

Wyatt Toomey won a bronze medal in the boys’ 200-meter run in a PR time of 22.52 seconds; Adan Hernandez was fourth in the 800; and Devin Vine was fourth in the long jump. All three seniors qualified for regionals.

Toomey also competed in the 100 and finished sixth; and the 4x400 relay of Vine, Toomey, Noe Herrera and Hernandez just missed advancement, placing sixth.

In the girls’ division, Lady Jacket freshman Arieanna Jefferson is moving on to regionals after clearing 36 feet, 7 inches in the triple jump. Junior Emily Garcia also qualified after placing fourth in the discus.

Jefferson was fifth in the 200 and long jump; and senior Catalina Coronado was fifth in the shot put to round out the FHS contingent at area.