WHS athletes advance to region meet

Daily Light report

HEWITT — The Waxahachie Indians qualified two triple jumpers and a relay team for regionals on Thursday in the District 11-6A / 126A area track and field meet at Midway Panther Stadium.

The senior triple jump tandem of Jaylen Burke and Josh Harris will be advancing after a 1-2 finish at area. Burke won the gold medal with a jump of 47 feet, 8 inches while Harris cleared 47-1.

The WHS 4X100-meter relay team finished second in a time of 40.83, just behind Duncanville, and advanced to regionals as well.

Other Indians competing at the boys’ area meet were senor Jaylen Davis-Robinson in the 100-meter dash, and senior Gregory Clerkley in the 400-meter dash.

Additionally, three Lady Indians will be moving on in four events next weekend.

Junior Scout Burns qualified in two throwing events, and senior Cori Morgan and sophomore Emilee Jones each also made the cut after qualifying for advancement.

Burns placed fourth in both the shot put and discus events.

Morgan came in second in the 3200-meter run, and Jones placed second in the 1600. Both distance runners will look to carry on a WHS tradition in the regional meet next week.

Jones also competed in the 800-meter and placed fifth, just missing a qualification in a second event. Morgan was fifth in the 1600 and also narrowly missed advancement there.

The fourth Lady Indian to compete at area was senior Brooklyn Baskin in the pole vault.

The Class 6A Region II meet will be held back at Midway next Thursday and Friday, April 29-30.