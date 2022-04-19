WHS athletes sparkle in District 11-6A meet

Daily Light report

DUNCANVILLE — Waxahachie High School seniors Jaylen Burke and Josh Harris finished 1-2 in the triple jump to lead the Indian contingent at last week’s District 11-6A track and field championships.

Burke won the gold medal with a leap of 46 feet, 5.25 inches, and Harris was close behind at 46 feet even. Both will be advancing to Thursday’s District 11-6A/12-6A area meet.

In the 100-meter dash, senior Jaelyn Davis-Robinson finished in 10.46 seconds to win a silver medal.

The Indians’ 4x100 relay team finished in second place in a time of 41.05 seconds and will be advancing to the next round. The 4x200 team was sixth.

Finishing off the medal stand but advancing to area was senior Gregory Clerkley, who placed fourth in the 400-meter dash.

Others contributing to the WHS team point total were Ja’Vonte Roberts, fifth in the high jump; Brendan White, sixth in the 100; and Calvin Simpson, sixth in the 200.

The Lady Indians, meanwhile, finished fourth in the district as a team, a very impressive feat considering the strength of 11-6A. WHS totaled 69 points in the girls’ standings, behind Duncanville, DeSoto and Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Sophomore Emilee Jones won the gold medal in the 1600-meter run in a time of 5:41.43, and senior teammate Cori Morgan won the 3200-meter championship in 11:40.82. Jones was runner-up to Morgan in the 3200 and added a third-place finish in the 800; and Morgan finished fourth in the 1600.

Senior Brooklyn Baskin won the district pole vault gold medal, clearing a height of 9 feet even.

Lady Indian Scout Burns earned a silver medal in the shot put with a throw of 36-1 and also placed fourth in the discus, qualifying for area in both events.

The WHS 4x200 relay team of Charity Beckham, Ta’Ryiah Cooper, Amy Effanga and Rianna Floyd finished fifth. The 4x100 relay of Floyd, Cooper, May Erkskine and Beckham placed fifth.

Others scoring points for the Lady Indians were Lyndsay Giles, fifth in the 800; and Tessa Dominy, sixth in the 3200.

The top-four finishers in each event advance to the area meet, which will take place on Thursday afternoon at Midway ISD Panther Stadium. The Class 6A Region II championship meet will also be held at Midway April 29-30.