Plenty more hardware for Life track and field

Daily Light report

The District 11-4A track and field championships at Midlothian Heritage High School last week were a two-team race with the host Jaguars and Life Waxahachie Mustangs battling for medals. At the end of the meet, the Lady Mustang girls held on to first place for the sixth year in a row, while the boys settled for a strong second.

Life’s girls finished with 199 points, with Heritage second with 178 and Godley a distant third with 86.

The Lady Mustangs shined in the track events. Senior Chaniqua Tonge and junior Tyuanna Simmons were 1-2 in the 100-meter dash, with Tonge winning in 12.11 seconds, a personal record. In the 200-meter, senior Bre’anna Lacy grabbed the gold in 25,26, with Tonge second.

Lacy added a bronze medal in the 100 hurdles and also qualified for area with a fourth in the long jump, and senior teammate Kayla Colquitt bronzed in the 300 hurdles. Colquitt placed fourth in the 100 hurdles to advance to area in that event as well.

In distance events, junior Charzell Williams appears poised for a huge spring season as she blew away the field in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs. Williams finished the 1600 in 5:28.97, and the 3200 in 12:16.50. In the 800, Williams was edged by Heritage freshman Evanna Jacobsen.

In the 400, the Lady Mustangs qualified three runners for the area meet as freshmen Jaimie Brown and Rayanna Montomery placed second and third, followed by sophomore Jordynn West in fourth.

The Lady Mustang relay teams won two gold medals and a bronze. The 4x100 team of Sanai Gort, Lacy, Simmons and Tonge won in a time of 49.27 seconds, and the 4x400 squad consisting of Mia Williams, Brown, West and Montgomery crossed the tape in 4:12.37. In the 4x200, Gort, Mia Williams, Kalyana Dickson and Tatyana Williams placed third.

Life was no slouch in the field events either. Colquitt was second and sophomore Jasmine Pullins third in the high jump; Tonge won a silver in the long jump; Tonge was third and Pullins fourth in the triple jump; and junior Ana’zia Smith captured a bronze in the shot put.

Other point scorers for Life were Gort, fifth in the 100; West, fifth in the 800; Sophia Rodriguez, sixth in the 3200; and Allison Saunders, sixth in the pole vault.

The Mustang boys, meanwhile, had plenty of area qualifiers and medals as well and totaled 165 team points, although they were nosed out of first by Heritage with 165 points. Hillsboro was third with 104.

Senior Aaron Hall won the 100 in 11.04 seconds, and classmate Eric McNairy won the 200 in 22.31. Sophomore John Hawkins took the gold in both the 800 (2:04.89) and 1600 (4:52.99) and was edged by less than a second in the 3200.

The hurdles were bountiful for the Mustangs, as junior Cason Rogers won the 300 in 42.39 and was second in the 110. Sophomore Ryan Russell was third in the 110 and fourth in the 300, and senior Caleb Harris was fourth in the 110 to advance.

The Mustang 4x200 relay team of McNairy, Zion Smith, Hall and Camrin Jackson won in 1:31.59. The 4x100 team of Antonio Hollie, Jackson, Joshua Ford and Hall was second, and the 4x400 team of Avery Ward, Samuel Brown, Ford and Chazz Peters was third.

Senior Kayden Jenkins took gold in the high jump, clearing 6 feet even; and Jenkins added a bronze in the long jump.

Jackson, a freshman, finished with a bronze in the 200; and Peters finished off the medal stand in the 400, but placed fourth to advance to area.

Other participants who figured in the Mustangs’ team total included Hollie, who was fifth in the 100; Kordell Berry, fifth in the shot put; Smith, fifth in the 200; Brown, fifth in both the 400 and triple jump; and Jeremiah Thibeaux, sixth in the 1600.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the 11-4A/12-4A area meet, which will be held Thursday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas.