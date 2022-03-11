WHS tracksters shine in Big Green Relays

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie High School varsity boys won the team championship, and the Lady Indians placed a strong third at the 2022 Big Green Relays on Thursday at Lumpkins Stadium.

The boys amassed a team total of 171.5 points, beating second-place DeSoto and third-place Mansfield Summit. Other participating teams were Kennedale, Sachse, Corsicana and Irving MacArthur.

The meet was moved up a day to Thursday because of the forecast of inclement weather on Friday.

Gold medals were taken by Josh Harris in the long jump, clearing 21 feet, 4.5 inches, and in the triple jump with a leap of 47-2.25. Jaelyn Davis-Robinson grabbed gold in the 100-meter dash in 10.85 seconds; and Jaime Gonzalez won the 3200-meter run in a time of 10 minutes, 17.47 seconds, adding a bronze in the 1600.

The relay teams were strong as well. The 4x100 unit consisting of Brayden Williams, Calvin Simpson, Jermaine Jones and Davis-Robinson won in a time of 41.04 seconds. The 4x100 team of Williams, Simpson, Jones and Davis-Robinson duplicated the feat, winning in 1:27.56. The 4x400 relay team of Gregory Clerkley, Jones, Simpson and M’Erik Steen finished fourth.

Jaylon Burke finished second to Harris in the triple jump, and Edward Pryzbylski added a silver medal in the high jump. Clerkley finished second in the 400.

Others earning points for the Tribe were Terrell Davis, third in long jump; Steen, third in the 300 hurdles; Lucas Molina, fourth in the 800; Brendan White, fourth in the 100; Aidan Pennington, fifth in the 1600; Preslee Rodarte, fifth in discus; Corey King, fifth in the 200; Trenton Barnes, sixth in shot put;

Meanwhile, the Lady Indians totaled 139 points, behind DeSoto’s 194.5 and Sachse’s 167.

Leading the Lady Indians were Bostyn Baskin, who won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches; and Brooklyn Baskin, who won the long jump with a leap of 17-1 and the pole vault by clearing 8 feet. Brooklyn Baskin added a third place in the triple jump and Bostyn was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles.

Cori Morgan won the 3200-meter run in 11 minutes, 57.99 seconds; and Emilee Jones was first and Morgan third in the 1600. In the 800, Jones was second to DeSoto’s Taryn Bailey.

The Lady Indians’ 4x200-meter relay team of Zada Daniel, Ta’Ryiah Cooper, Amy Effanga and Rianna Floyd placed third, and the mile relay squad of Charity Beckham, Bostyn Baskin, Effanga and Lindsay Giles was also third. The 4x100-meter relay team of Daniel, Kaylan Erskine, Beckham and Floyd came in fourth.

Other point scorers for the Lady Indians were Lillie Wakefield, fourth in discus; Scout Burns, fourth in shot put and fifth in discus; and Tessa Dominy, sixth in the 3200.

Next up for the WHS track teams will be a meet at Mansfield Summit on Thursday, March 24. A number of athletes will also travel to Austin for the Texas Relays March 25-26.