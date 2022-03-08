EHS’ Vernor keeps breaking records

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — Junior Heath Vernor is setting new discus throwing records in the area of track and field events.

According to Ennis’ sports history, their best hurler with the longest distance throw was Todd Kitchens in 1992. That record, 162’04”, has held up until Vernor set a new EHS record throw of 169’02” last spring (2021). After this past Friday and Saturday tournaments, this tall and somewhat lanky young Lion found his sweet spot by earning a gold medal toss of 173’01” at the Ennis Bluebonnet Relays at Lions Memorial Stadium on Friday.

And then he turned around the next day, Saturday, and captured the second place finish at the prestigious Texas A&M Bluebonnet Invitational in College Station by breaking his own school record from the previous day. This exciting throw was 176’, and this was a great finish, as he competed against a 29-man field, and most from that group were 6A young men from around the state of Texas.

Vernor says, “I was hoping to break my record earlier this year (2022), but with the bad weather we have been experiencing, we have had difficulties with meets being canceled. To be totally fair, I shouldn’t have the record quite yet, because my older brother — Dane Vernor, EHS graduate of 2020, I am certain that he would have thrown well over 180, or maybe over 190 in 2020 if we hadn’t lost the season to COVID-19.”

So, Vernor threw 53.65 meters, which converts to 176’00.25”, and the rules are to round down to the nearest lesser inch, making this his best throw of the season thus far — 176’0”. However, as Vernor continues to improve, he threw a 186’ in practice recently, but that was with a favorable headwind.

This ambitious athlete states, “Under the right conditions this year in a meet, I feel I can seriously approach 190 feet by the end of the spring season. I am working very hard to build my strength every single day. I lift five or six days a week, and, of course, I must eat accordingly each day. That’s a lot of work, especially since I weigh almost 20 pounds heavier that I did last season.”

He continues, “ My goal by my senior year is to throw something that starts with a “2”! The U.I.L. 5A State Track Meet is slated for May 13, so it will be here before I know it.”