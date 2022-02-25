Lady Indians win meet in Mansfield

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie High School track and field team shined in last week’s Maberry Invitational hosted by Mansfield High School, with the Lady Indians winning the team championship and the Indians placing fourth.

A dropped baton in the boys’ 4x100 relay cost the Indians 20 points, which would have lifted the team to second place. The relay team of Jermaine Jones, Gregory Clerkley, Lorenzo Sierra and Calvin Simpson won the 4x200 relay, and the 4x400 relay of Clerkley, Jones, Terrell Davis, and Sierra was edged by Mansfield by .06 seconds.

Josh Harris won the triple jump with a distance of 44 feet even, and Clerkley was second.

Other top performers for the boys were Brendan White, second in 100; Keith Abney, fourth in the 100; Simpson, second in the 200 and fourth in the high jump; Nathaniel Forkner, fourth in the 400; and Edward Pryzbylski, third in the high jump.

On the girls’ side, Emilee Jones ran to the gold medal in the 3,200, finishing in 12 minutes, 1 second; and Brooklyn Baskin won the pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 6 inches. Rianna Floyd was first in the long jump, clearing 16-2; and Scout Burns won the shot put with a throw of 32-7 ¾, following with a silver medal in the discus.

The girls’ 4x200 relay team of Lindsay Giles, Charity Beckham, Floyd and Ta’Ryiah Cooper won the race in 1:50.27. The 4x400 team of Giles, Charity Beckham, Bostyn Baskin and Casey McCrady placed fourth.

Other top Lady Indian performers were Giles, third in the 400; Cori Morgan, second in the 1,600; Bostyn Baskin, fourth in the 100 hurdles and second in the high jump; Cooper, third in the high jump; Breck Dormady, third in the shot put; and Pearce Burns, third in the discus.

The WHS thinclads will return to action on Saturday at DeSoto, and will also compete next Thursday at Kennedale.