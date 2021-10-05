Life’s Linscomb honored by TGCA

Daily Light report

Life High School Waxahachie head track coach Lyle Linscomb was recently honored by the Texas Girls Coaches Association for reaching 600 career points.

This exceptional accomplishment is awarded to coaches whose teams meet TGCA’s strict criteria for area, regional and state qualifiers as well as team championships at the district, area, regional, and state levels.

Linscomb began his coaching and teaching career at Life School in 2011, serving as the head boys track coach and assistant football coach. In 2015, he added the dual role of head girls and boys track coach turning both programs into perennial powerhouses.

Cementing Linscomb’s award and legacy, the Mustang girls track program has won five district championships, four area championships, two regional championships and has had numerous University Interscholastic League state track meet appearances with both a third and sixth place team finish.

Linscomb has had a remarkable 121 individual girls qualify for area, 69 for regionals and 22 for state, including a gold-medal winning performance in the 100m hurdles at the UIL State Meet in 2015.

Although not part of the criteria for the TGCA award, the Mustangs’ boys’ program has won several team championships and sends many to the post-season meets each year, including two individual state champions in long jump (2014) and the 400m dash (2019).

Currently, Linscomb teaches BIMM 2 and Sports Entertainment & Marketing at LHSW.

The most important statistic Linscomb focuses on and cherishes most is the number of track athletes he assists getting into college and pursuing their dreams and goals. Having 24 student-athletes participate at the college level, Linscomb takes pride in not only pushing his athletes on the track and field but helps them have a global perspective on how they can use their talents to make a positive impact on others. Linscomb attributes building solid relationships with his student-athletes to the work ethic and success they all have enjoyed over the years.

Life School is blessed to have dedicated, motivated coaches like Lyle Linscomb who love, respect, and help their student-athletes reach their full potential. They not only impact their student-athletes’ lives, but they also influence those of their family and community.