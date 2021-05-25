Track trio earns recognition from TGCA

Staff report

Several Ellis County female track and field athletes have been named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s 2020-2021 track and field all-star team.

Selected to the 1A-4A Track All-Stars is junior Leah Anderson of Midlothian Heritage. Anderson finished with two gold medals and one silver medal on Thursday at the 4A girls’ state competition in Austin, winning both thetriple jump and 100-meter hurdles and finishing second in the 300-meter hurdles. Anderson also qualified for state in the long jump.

Also named to the 1A-4A all-star team is junior Bre’anna Lacy of Life Waxahachie. Lacy raced against Anderson in the 300 hurdles and finished fourth, and also was a member of the Lady Mustangs’ 4x200 relay team that qualified for state.

The TGCA selects a maximum of 24 All-Stars, from conferences 1-4A and 5-6A in track and field. These athletes are selected by the TGCA Track Committee, which is composed of track member coaches of the association, at their annual meeting. Selections are made from nominations submitted by member coaches. Athletes must be juniors to be selected.

For seniors, the TGCA announced its 1-4A and 5-6A Legacy All-Stars, and Waxahachie senior Emma Curry was nominated.

Curry, who will run track and cross country at Vanderbilt University, ended a very successful high school athletic career with a fourth-place finish in the Class 6A girls’ 1,600-meter run at the UIL state meet. She finished in a time of 4 minutes, 53,32 seconds, just two seconds out of third place. Curry also qualified for state in the 3,200-meter run.

